What should I know about business licenses in Oklahoma?
According to an article in the Oklahoman, "Economic growth in Oklahoma last year was virtually unlimited and encompassed the manufacturing, services and energy industries, with all these industries posting solid revenue and employment increases."
State officials also say that Oklahoma's economic outlook appears to be positive with further advancement in small business and energy areas.
Entrepreneurs consider Oklahoma to be one of the best states in which to own a business. Although you do not need to obtain a general business license to own or open a business, you will likely need to file for special registrations, permits, and licenses specific to types and structures of businesses.
For example, sole proprietorships, LLCs, and corporations may have to obtain their business licenses through Oklahoma's Secretary of State Department. Businesses hiring employees must establish an account with the tax commission for remitting and withholding income taxes from employee wages. Additionally, Oklahoma requires business owners with employees to cover employees with worker's compensation insurance.
Common Oklahoma business license questions
Opening for business in the Sooner State? Wait. Not yet. If you’re interested in setting up shop in Oklahoma, learning how business licenses work is essential. These are the questions that come to mind for many up and coming Oklahoma business owners.
There are over a dozen common business types that do not need a state business license to operate in Oklahoma, but they still may need some sort of license for their prospective counties and municipalities. Then there are specific business types —from retail, wholesale, construction, and more—that do require a state business license to legally operate.
If you’re a limited liability company (LLC) in Oklahoma, the filing fee is $100. While there is no general business license in Oklahoma, the pricing for many of the additional permits and licenses you may need can vary. Take the time to check with the Oklahoma Department of Revenue to find out what your business requires.
Forming your own business in Oklahoma can be complex with many varying requirements dependent upon location and industry type. You can search online for many of the permits and licenses, along with filing costs to successfully meet the criteria for starting your business.
Licensing information for Oklahoma cities
