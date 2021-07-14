According to an article in the Oklahoman, "Economic growth in Oklahoma last year was virtually unlimited and encompassed the manufacturing, services and energy industries, with all these industries posting solid revenue and employment increases."

State officials also say that Oklahoma's economic outlook appears to be positive with further advancement in small business and energy areas.

Entrepreneurs consider Oklahoma to be one of the best states in which to own a business. Although you do not need to obtain a general business license to own or open a business, you will likely need to file for special registrations, permits, and licenses specific to types and structures of businesses.

For example, sole proprietorships, LLCs, and corporations may have to obtain their business licenses through Oklahoma's Secretary of State Department. Businesses hiring employees must establish an account with the tax commission for remitting and withholding income taxes from employee wages. Additionally, Oklahoma requires business owners with employees to cover employees with worker's compensation insurance.