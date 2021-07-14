According to the most recent report from the Oregon Economic Forum (OEF), regional economies in Oregon continue enjoying rapid growth as well as above-trend activity paces and solid residential housing sales.

In addition, the OEF report indicates that the Oregon labor market is strong with low unemployment rates and negligible filings of unemployment claims. OEF officials further state that job growth in Oregon is likely to increase over time.

There has never been a better time to launch a business in Oregon. The Secretary of State reports a nearly 19 percent increase in the number of businesses (now over 7,295) that have operated in Oregon since 2018. The majority of these are limited liability companies (LLCs) followed by assumed business names and new corporations. This last category includes nonprofit, foreign, and domestic corporations.