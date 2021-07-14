What should I know about business licenses in Oregon?
According to the most recent report from the Oregon Economic Forum (OEF), regional economies in Oregon continue enjoying rapid growth as well as above-trend activity paces and solid residential housing sales.
In addition, the OEF report indicates that the Oregon labor market is strong with low unemployment rates and negligible filings of unemployment claims. OEF officials further state that job growth in Oregon is likely to increase over time.
There has never been a better time to launch a business in Oregon. The Secretary of State reports a nearly 19 percent increase in the number of businesses (now over 7,295) that have operated in Oregon since 2018. The majority of these are limited liability companies (LLCs) followed by assumed business names and new corporations. This last category includes nonprofit, foreign, and domestic corporations.
Common Oregon business license questions
Opening a business in the Beaver State? It’s important to know how business licenses work in Oregon. Answers to the three most commonly asked questions regarding Oregon business licenses will help get you on your way.
There is no one way to become a licensed business in Oregon. Each jurisdiction requires different licensing in order to be operational. For example, Oregon City does require a business license, but businesses earning less than $50,000 a year in Portland do not need a business license. However, within 60 days of opening, all business entities in Portland must file a registration form.
The cost varies by city but must be paid to the Oregon Secretary of State offices. The standard filing fee runs from $50 - $100, depending on the business type. Additional filing fees are sometimes required too. For instance, in the city of Beaverton, if you were to own a landscaping business, there are other costs attributed to it.
Many Oregon state agencies and boards require licenses, permits, or certifications in some form based upon your occupations and business activities. The state of Oregon has over 1,100 licenses, permits, and certifications. Identifying which ones are for your specific business can be tricky. Let Avalara help you file correctly so you can start your business on the right foot.
Learn more about business licenses
Connect with Avalara to learn more about the licenses your business may require.
