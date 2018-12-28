Exemption Certificate Management Best Practices

Sales tax exemption certificates are complicated, but managing them does not have to be. Many companies are burdened with manual processes that are inefficient, often inaccurate, and ultimately impact the bottom line.



In this webinar, you will learn how to best manage your exemption certificates for long-term cost-saving results.

Common exemption certificate process mistakes and red flags

Potential disasters from exemption certificate mismanagement

Steps to improve the process for your company

Best ways to manage certificate expirations and renewals

How software can streamline the exemption certificate management process

Two sales tax experts will share their advice during this fact-filled discussion.