Exemption Certificate Renewal Best Practices
This is the first webinar in a new demo series we’re offering offering to help organizations reduce audit risk and increase compliance. We’ve designed this series specifically for companies that want to learn how to more proactively manage sales tax exemption certificates and lower audit exposure.
In this webinar, you will see how to use CertCapture to manage certificate renewals. You will learn:
- Why the renewal process is important
- How to write cover letters that elicit a high response rate from customers
- How to use automated campaigns to request new or updated certificates via mail, email and fax
- What forms to use
- How to manage and track the renewal process
Connect with Avalara
See how easily our solutions work with your business applications.
Curious how we help with your specific tax challenges? Just ask.
Get direct help with your most pressing questions about tax software.