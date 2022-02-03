Skip to main content
Sales
(877) 780-4848
Support
Sign in
Solutions
Products
Resources
Partners
About
Blog
Get started
Get started
Menu
Tax types
Sales and use tax
Retail, ecommerce, manufacturing, software
Consumer use tax
Buyer-owed taxes
International compliance
Customs duties, import taxes, managed tariff code classification
Avalara Property Tax
Automate real and personal property tax management
SIZE
Small business solution
Automation of time-consuming calculations and returns tasks
Midsize business solution
Tax automation software to help your business stay compliant while fueling growth
Enterprise solution
An omnichannel, international tax solution that works with existing business systems
Industries
Retail
Sales tax management for online and brick-and-mortar sales
Software
Tax compliance for SaaS and software companies
Manufacturing
Sales and use tax determination and exemption certificate management
Marketplaces
Products to help marketplace platforms keep up with evolving tax laws
Accounting professionals
Partnerships, automated solutions, tax research, and education
Supply chain and logistics
Tariff code classification for cross-border shipments
Communications
Tax management for VoiP, IoT, telecom, cable
Hospitality
Tax management for hotels, online travel agencies, and other hospitality businesses
Short-term rentals
Tax management for vacation rental property owners and managers
Beverage alcohol
Management of beverage alcohol regulations and tax rules
Energy
Tax compliance for energy producers, distributors, traders, and retailers
Direct sales
Tax compliance products for direct sales, relationship marketing, and MLM companies
Tobacco and vape
Tax compliance for tobacco and vape manufacturers, distributors, and retailers
Insurance
Insurance tax compliance software for policy providers, brokers, and agents
Restaurants
A fully automated sales tax solution for the restaurant industry
Schedule a demo
Overview
Why automate
Our platform
Pricing
Featured products
Avalara AvaTax
Apply sales and use tax calculations
Avalara Returns
Prepare, file, and remit sales tax returns
Avalara e-Invoicing
Automate finance operations; comply with e-invoicing mandates abroad
Avalara Cross-Border
Classify items; calculate duties and tariffs
Avalara Exemption Certificate Management
Collect, store, and manage documents
Avalara Business Licenses
Manage licenses in a secure database
Avalara Sales Tax Risk Assessment
Determine tax obligations across the U.S.
Avalara Tax Research
Get tax research in plain language
Popular integrations
Magento
Microsoft Dynamics
NetSuite
QuickBooks
Sage
Shopify Plus
Stripe Invoicing
Zuora
Browse integrations
See all products
WHERE TO FILE
Free economic nexus assessment
Find out where you may have sales tax obligations
Tool
Economic nexus guide
Understand how economic nexus laws are determined by state
Sales tax laws
See which nexus laws are in place for each state
TAX RATES
Sales tax calculator
Get free rates
Tool
Sales tax rates for the U.S.
Access at-a-glance rates for each state
Tool
Lodging tax rates
Look up rates for short-term rental addresses
Wine shipping tax rates
Find DTC wine shipping tax rates and rules by state
STAY UP TO DATE
Resource center
Learn about sales and use tax, nexus, Wayfair
Small business FAQ
Get answers to common questions about each step of the tax compliance process
New
Avalara Tax Changes 2023
Our annual guide to nexus laws and industry compliance changes
NEW
Avalara Commerce Monitor
U.S. transaction data insights for manufacturing, retail, and services sectors
Events
Join us virtually or in person at Avalara events and conferences hosted by industry leaders
Webinars
Watch live and on-demand sessions covering a broad range of tax compliance topics
CUSTOMER SUPPORT
Knowledge Center
Read product documentation
Support
Reach out
Avalara University
Get training
API documentation
Find developer guides, SDKs, tools
Existing Partners
Partner Central
Opportunity referrals and commission statements
Partner Programs
Become a partner
Technology partners, accounting practices, and systems integrators
Become a Certified Implementation Partner
Support, online training, and continuing education
Find a partner
Developers
Preferred Avalara integration developers
Accountants
State and local tax experts across the U.S.
Certified Implementation Partners
Recommended Avalara implementation partners
About
Why Avalara
Streamlined Sales Tax program
Customer stories
Leadership
Locations
Press
Jobs
Solutions
Products
Resources
Partners
About
Blog
Support
Sign in
Sales
(877) 780-4848
To view video, please enable cookies
Video: See how Avalara handles tax compliance tasks within QuickBooks Desktop.
Chat now
(877) 780-4848
Share:
Share to Facebook
Share to Twitter
Share to LinkedIn
Copy URL to clipboard