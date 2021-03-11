Avalara Activate — Ready to go for the new year: More options to automate sales tax compliance with Avalara

Every new year offers renewed energy to expand your business. With growth comes compliance challenges, and it can be helpful to learn from businesses who’ve already experienced these challenges and succeeded.

For example, Cram-A-Lot helps some of the largest businesses on the planet manage waste and recycling programs. Elettric80, builder of robotic warehouse machinery and laser-driven forklifts, has branches across the globe. Dylan’s Candy Bar launched in 2001 as the world’s largest confectionery emporium and lifestyle brand and today houses over 7,000 candies from around the world.

These three companies share a common tale of tax challenges. Issues such as rapid scaling, tax complexity, process inefficiency, and compliance risk drove them to automate tax compliance.

In this keynote, we’ll share real stories about Avalara customers who adopted our full suite of solutions to help get tax compliance right. Hear how they overcame tax challenges to remain leaders in their industries, why they chose to further automate other aspects of tax compliance, and more. We’ll also cover steps your business can take to simplify sales and use tax compliance and reduce risk.

After the keynote, there will be three breakout sessions:

The (landed) price is right | Join a discussion about how not showing the full price at checkout can lead to an increase in basket abandonment, impacting customer retention and even damaging brand reputations through poor reviews and high return rates. Business licenses and permits and tax registrations, oh my! | Learn the differences between business licenses, permits, and tax registrations and how Avalara Business Licenses can help your company with them. The wonderful world of tax research | Watch a demo of Avalara Tax Research, the ultimate sales tax content and research tool acquired by Avalara in November 2020.