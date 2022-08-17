ON-DEMAND WEBINAR

Top tips for managing your procure-to-pay processes

Video: Automating your procure-to-pay compliance processes

Centralize your use tax automation with Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable

There’s a lot that goes into maintaining compliant accounts payable processes, including tracking and verifying vendor invoices, managing payment terms, and ensuring the accurate recording of financial transactions. Regulatory requirements and evolving accounting standards only complicate these consistently challenging tasks. Avalara can help. 

In this webinar, we review:

  • Maintaining consumer use tax compliance with AvaTax for Accounts Payable 
  • Filing 1099 and W-9 forms automatically
  • Keeping up with new 1099 and W-9 form requirements, like the new K-2 filing policy
  • Managing your vendor exemption certificates
