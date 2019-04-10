Did you know the average cost of an audit is more than $14,000*? A leading factor in high assessments is missing, invalid or expired sales tax exemption certificates.

How many certificates do you have on file? Where are they stored (paper or digital)? How much exposure do you have in each state? If you have trouble answering these questions, it’s very likely that a lack of organizational procedures is to blame.

If those aren’t big issues for your company, it simply might be a matter of having far more invalid and expired certificates than anyone realizes.

Evaluate your current status with our sales tax audit checklist and learn tips to reduce your audit liability. With this checklist, you will be audit-ready the next time the auditor comes around. Of course, any checklist is only as useful as it is completed so be sure to carve out time to organize your financial documents and work through the list line by line. When it comes to a tax audit, remember that preparation is key.

* This data is based on a survey of 400 U.S. finance and accounting professionals across several industries ranging from ecommerce to retail to manufacturing