Turning browsers into buyers:

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you’ll find this information helpful, this report is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.

There has never been a better time to begin selling to online shoppers around the world or to bolster an existing cross-border ecommerce program.

The coronavirus pandemic dramatically increased online shopping worldwide as millions of consumers chose to shop from home because stores were closed or because they feared infection from mingling with other shoppers.

Globally, online retail sales surged 24.1% in 2020 over 2019, reaching $4.29 trillion, according to news and research organization Digital Commerce 360.

Consumers not only shopped more online from websites in their own country, but they also increasingly bought from online retailers beyond their own borders. In fact, 52% of consumers in a five-country survey say they now buy from retail websites overseas, according to a report released in early 2021 by ClearSale, a company that provides fraud management services to online retailers.

According to Pranav Gandhi, head of business and strategy analytics at Signifyd, cross-border transactions increased by 17% on Signifyd’s ecommerce network, which includes both retail and travel sites. Given that travel purchases plummeted during the pandemic, the increase in out-of-country retail transactions was likely far more than 17%.

Why do consumers shop cross-border? A global survey conducted in 2019 by postal service consortium International Post Corporation showed shoppers buy from overseas sites to find lower prices, goods that are scarce at home, or products from well-known brands abroad that they trust more than suppliers in their own countries. This survey showed that in China, for example, 46% of shoppers surveyed say they made their most recent cross-border purchase because they trusted goods from the seller’s country more than domestic products.



At the same time global demand is increasing, the spike in online shopping in major markets, like the United States, is making retailers and brands increasingly reliant on domestic online sales. During the fourth quarter of 2020, which includes the all-important holiday shopping season, ecommerce penetration of retail sales hit an unprecedented high of 21.6%, up from 17.8% in 2019 and 16.0% in 2018, according to a Digital Commerce 360 analysis of U.S. Commerce Department data.



That makes markets like the U.S. more competitive and the international opportunity more important as a source of potential growth.



And yet, roughly half of North America’s leading online retailers don’t sell to consumers from other continents. Concerns about issues such as customs clearance, taxes, and import restrictions keep many retailers from seizing the cross-border ecommerce opportunity.



This guide will provide an introduction to the most important regulatory issues retailers and brands must understand as they sell to consumers from around the world. The issues are complex, but with the help of companies that specialize in handling them, retailers and brands can confidently take advantage of the huge opportunity to sell to the world’s online shoppers.

