Sales Tax Secrets: Taxing Formality
As a Pennsylvania resident, I wasn’t thinking when I saw sales tax on the receipt after paying for the cocktail length, Victorian lilac, chiffon dress. Usually, clothes aren’t taxed here. Formalwear, on the other hand, is taxed. Accessories, formal or informal, are taxed as well. The state offers a list of examples for retailers, including fur, tiaras, toupees, and the ever so popular opera cape. I guess it’s assumed if you’ve got the cash for ballet tickets, added flare, or extra hair, then you’ve got the cash to pay sales tax. Had I known this in high school, I might have directed my mom to Delaware when we went shopping for Homecoming.
If your business sells clothing in Pennsylvania, it’s important to know what is in fashion for sales tax. Remember, the consumer hurrying out the door may only be thinking “Cocktail length. Victorian lilac. Chiffon.” More likely they’re thinking, “How dare she say I’m two sizes bigger than I thought!” or “I can’t believe I just spent half my paycheck on someone else’s wedding.” They almost definitely will not be the ones to point out that you aren’t collecting appropriate sales tax.
Once you’re sure you’ve got your sales tax squared away in the State of Independence, you can enter your own state of relaxation, buy a new derby hat, and catch up on your opera. Maybe the fancy ladies there will give you tips on what colors will overtake Victorian lilac in sales next season.
photo credit: sleepyjeanie via photopin cc
It’s here — Read Avalara Tax Changes 2023
Review tax updates and trends, plus get a forecast of what’s to come
Stay up to date
Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.