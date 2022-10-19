Avalara Named Winner of the 2013 Red Herring Top 100 North America Award

Bainbridge Island, WA – May 24, 2013 –Avalara, the market leading provider of sales tax and compliance automation services in the cloud has been named as a winner of Red Herring's 2013 Top 100 North America award. Since 1996, technology industry executives, investors, and strategists have valued the Red Herring 100 lists as an instrument for discovering and advocating the most promising private ventures from around the world.

The Red Herring 100 Awards are widely acknowledged as one of the industry’s more prestigious recognitions for private technology companies, with up to 1,400 candidates from each continent competing each year. Winning companies were selected based on a wide variety of criteria including technology innovation, team quality and experience, growth rate, and the disruptiveness of the company’s solution in its respective markets.

"The Red Herring Top 100 North American award is an outstanding recognition of Avalara’s past accomplishments and future goals," said CEO Scott McFarlane, who represented Avalara at the Top 100 event. "Avalara has and will continue to revolutionize the way businesses approach indirect taxes. In today’s electronic world, it just doesn’t make sense to manually manage sales tax."

About Avalara

Founded in 2004, Avalara pioneered a service-based platform for sales tax and compliance automation and has been recognized for years as one of America’s fastest growing technology firms. The company’s cloud solutions help thousands of customers stay focused on their core businesses by providing automated end to end compliance services including sales and use tax calculation, exemption certificate management, filing and remittance, and a broad array of related services.

Avalara built its technology platform and extensive user base using internal expertise and the strategic acquisition of industry leading organizations, technologies, and personnel. Operating behind the scenes via seamless integration with virtually any business management system, Avalara delivers fast, easy, accurate, and affordable solutions for companies of any size.

On the international front, the company supports more than 85 countries in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific Rim. It serves tens of thousands of registered users globally and calculates VAT, sales and use taxes on one billion transactions annually. The company employs more than 400 professionals at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and offices in Seattle WA; Irvine, San Diego and Rocklin, CA; Falls Church, VA; Raleigh, NC; Harrisburg, PA; and Pune, India.