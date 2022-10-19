Avalara and Alterity Partner on Sales Tax Integration

Alterity adds AvaTax to ACCTivate! Inventory & Business Management Software

Bainbridge Island, WA – Sept. 27, 2013 – Avalara (www.Avalara.com), the market leading provider of sales tax automation services in the cloud, and Alterity (www.ACCTivate.com), the makers of ACCTivate! inventory and business management software, announced today that Alterity has joined Avalara’s growing list of certified solution partners. Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s software as a service (SaaS) offering for sales tax management directly into their own applications.

As a result of this partnership, customers can now use AvaTax within ACCTivate! to quickly and accurately calculate the correct sales tax amount on every sales transaction. Other benefits include address validation and tax exemption certificate management. This eliminates the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes across multiple jurisdictions and helps businesses focus on their core offering.

“We’re always focused on helping ACCTivate! users manage their businesses more efficiently,” said Ron Souder, President & CEO of Alterity. “The Avalara integration enables ACCTivate! users to easily keep up-to-date on handling today’s highly complicated and rapidly changing tax regulations.”

Pascal Van Dooren, EVP of sales and marketing at Avalara agrees. “This strategic partnership allows Avalara to provide its industry leading compliance solutions to ACCTivate customers in a fast, easy and affordable way. In today’s electronic world it just doesn’t make sense to manually manage sales tax. We’re pleased to welcome Alterity into our ever-expanding community.”

About Alterity

Alterity, the creators of ACCTivate!, is the fastest-growing provider of inventory and business management solutions with customers worldwide using ACCTivate! to gain control and visibility across their business and supply chain, while equipping the entire company with advanced CRM tools. ACCTivate! has been endorsed by QuickBooks, The Sleeter Group, B2BCFO and others. Learn more at acctivate.com or call 866-877-1311.

ACCTivate! is available in the United States and internationally, including in the Caribbean, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. Try the free trial today to experience the power of ACCTivate!.

About Avalara

Founded in 2004, Avalara pioneered a service-based platform for sales tax and compliance automation and has been recognized for years as one of America’s fastest growing technology firms. The company’s cloud solutions help thousands of customers stay focused on their core businesses by providing automated end to end compliance services including sales and use tax calculation, exemption certificate management, filing and remittance, and a broad array of related services.

Avalara built its technology platform and extensive user base using internal expertise and the strategic acquisition of industry leading organizations, technologies, and personnel. Operating behind the scenes via seamless integration with virtually any business management system, Avalara delivers fast, easy, accurate, and affordable solutions for companies of any size.

On the international front, the company supports nearly 100 countries in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific Rim. It serves tens of thousands of business globally and calculates VAT, sales and use taxes on one billion transactions annually. Avalara employs nearly 500 professionals at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and offices in Seattle WA; Irvine, San Diego and Rocklin, CA; Falls Church, VA; Harrisburg, PA; Raleigh, NC; and Pune, India.

