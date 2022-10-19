Popsicle & Company Certified for Avalara’s Sales Tax Automation Solution

AvaTax now available for Popsicle customers



Bainbridge Island, WA – September 20, 2013 – Avalara (www.Avalara.com), the market leading provider of sales tax and compliance automation services in the cloud, today announced that content as a storefront pioneer Popsicle (www.popsicle.is) has joined Avalara’s growing list of certified solution partners. Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s software as a service (SaaS) offering for sales tax management directly into their own applications.As a result of this partnership, customers can now use AvaTax’s capabilities from within Popsicle’s existing workflow to automatically calculate the final sales tax amount on every transaction. This eliminates the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes across multiple jurisdictions and helps businesses focus on their core offering.



“Whether large or small, every business must address tax compliance,” said Sean Woodward, chief business development officer for Popsicle. “Our integration with Avalara will allow businesses with Popsicle enabled content to easily manage and remain up-to-date on increasingly complicated tax regulations resulting in more time spent on what matters most, their customers.”

Since its founding nearly a decade ago, Avalara has pioneered the service-based platform for tax automation and emerged as the dominant player in this market by leading the automation effort for financial, ecommerce, POS and mobility applications for businesses. Today Avalara’s SaaS solution provides a complete set of transactional tax compliance services developed specifically to serve the needs of small to mid-sized businesses.

About Avalara

Founded in 2004, Avalara pioneered a service-based platform for sales tax and compliance automation and has been recognized for years as one of America’s fastest growing technology firms. The company’s cloud solutions help thousands of customers stay focused on their core businesses by providing automated end to end compliance services including sales and use tax calculation, exemption certificate management, filing and remittance, and a broad array of related services.

Avalara built its technology platform and extensive user base using internal expertise and the strategic acquisition of industry leading organizations, technologies, and personnel. Operating behind the scenes via seamless integration with virtually any business management system, Avalara delivers fast, easy, accurate, and affordable solutions for companies of any size.

On the international front, the company supports nearly 100 countries in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific Rim. It serves tens of thousands of registered users globally and calculates VAT, sales and use taxes on one billion transactions annually. The company employs approximately 500 professionals at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and offices in Seattle WA; Irvine, San Diego and Rocklin, CA; Falls Church, VA; Raleigh, NC; Harrisburg, PA; and Pune, India.

About Popsicle & Company

Founded in 2011, Popsicle solves the problem of retailers, fundraisers and community groups not gaining enough website traffic. By utilizing Popsicle’s platform, businesses can instantly engage customers via content, from multiple locations across the web. Popsicle shrinks the distance between businesses and their customers.

Using Popsicle businesses can locate their stores in the very places their customers already frequent such as online publications or popular blogs - creating stores where customers are, when they are ready to buy.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Popsicle is on a mission to create innovative tools that engage consumers via the content they care most about. Popsicle connects businesses to consumers; where consumers gather product information and at the very moment consumers are ready to buy.