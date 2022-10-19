PrimeGlobal North America and Avalara Announce Strategic Alliance

Bainbridge Island, WA – September 25, 2013 --Avalara, www.avalara.com, the market leading provider of sales tax and compliance automation services in the cloud, today announced the formation of a new strategic alliance with PrimeGlobal’s North American Region.

PrimeGlobal North America, www.primeglobal.net, is made up of 53 of the leading accounting firms located in North America, and is one of the four international regions of PrimeGlobal. PrimeGlobal is the third largest association of independent accounting firms around the globe, serving over 350 member firms, operating from 750 offices, in 85+ countries.



This new alliance will enable PrimeGlobal member firms to access Avalara’s online Accountants Resource Center, giving them business-critical sales and use tax (SUT) and value added tax (VAT) information, and related resources, to better meet member firm clients’ needs. In addition, PrimeGlobal member firms will be able to take advantage of Avalara partnering programs specifically designed to help accounting firms expand and differentiate their services.

“Automating sales and use tax is an attractive proposition for any firm,” said Michelle Arnold, Chief Regional Officer, North America, for PrimeGlobal. “An alliance with a company that holds a high level of expertise in this area is a tremendous benefit to our member firms and their clients. We are happy to provide our member firms with access to Avalara’s experience and partnering programs, which is just one more way that PrimeGlobal can contribute to our member firms’ strength and growth.”

Ray Bigley, VP of Business Development for Avalara’s Accounting and Advisory Services Program (AASP), points out that forming the strategic relationship with PrimeGlobal is part of a larger effort to create greater awareness and closer working relationships with accounting firms across the U.S., and globally. “PrimeGlobal is a major player in the international accounting association community, and we are very pleased to begin this exciting new partnership with them and their member firms,” said Bigley. “Our new alliance gives PrimeGlobal firms instant access to the most up-to-date SUT and VAT tax tools and educational resources available anywhere – enabling them to better assist their clients and enhance their status as trusted advisors.”

About Avalara

Founded in 2004, Avalara pioneered a service-based platform for sales tax and compliance automation and has been recognized for years as one of America’s fastest growing technology firms. The company’s cloud solutions help thousands of customers stay focused on their core businesses by providing automated end to end compliance services including sales and use tax calculation, exemption certificate management, filing and remittance, and a broad array of related services.

Avalara built its technology platform and extensive user base using internal expertise and the strategic acquisition of industry leading organizations, technologies, and personnel. Operating behind the scenes via seamless integration with virtually any business management system, Avalara delivers fast, easy, accurate, and affordable solutions for companies of any size.

On the international front, the company supports nearly 100 countries in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific Rim. It serves tens of thousands of registered users globally and calculates VAT, sales and use taxes on one billion transactions annually. The company employs more than 400 professionals at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and offices in Seattle WA; Irvine, San Diego and Rocklin, CA; Falls Church, VA; Raleigh, NC; Harrisburg, PA; and Pune, India.

About PrimeGlobal

PrimeGlobal is among the largest and strongest associations of independent accounting firms in the world, comprised of over 320 highly successful independent public accounting firms with offices in 87 countries. Formed from the merger of IGAF Worldwide, Polaris International, and Fidunion International in 2011, PrimeGlobal provides its independent member firms with tools and resources to help them furnish superior accounting, auditing, tax and management services to clients around the globe. Through PrimeGlobal, independent member firms offer the strength and capabilities of a large, worldwide organization with technical depth and geographic reach impossible for a local firm alone.

