Leading Provider of Sales Tax and Compliance Driving Value for hybris Customers

Bainbridge Island, WA – February 11, 2014 - Avalara Inc., (www.Avalara.com), a leading provider of sales tax and compliance automation services in the cloud, today announced it has been selected as the hybris Extend Independent Software Vendor (ISV) solution partner of the Year. hybris, an SAP company and the world’s fastest-growing commerce platform provider, made the announcement at its global summit held in Munich on January 22-24. “Avalara joined the hybris Extend program two years ago, and they have since exceeded expectations,” said Patrick Finn, Vice President of Channels Americas at hybris. “Not only has Avalara provided an easy, affordable way to make sales and VAT tax compliance automatic for our customers, but they’ve also been a strong collaborator in the field.”

Pascal Van Dooren, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Avalara said, “Our strategic partnerships are critical to providing solutions that dramatically reduce the amount of time a business needs to spend processing complex compliance, and our alliance with hybris does that and more. hybris is an exemplary partner, and we’re honored to be recognized for our collaborative efforts.”

About hybris software

hybris software, an SAP Company, helps businesses around the globe sell more goods, services and digital content through every touchpoint, channel and device. hybris delivers OmniCommerce™: state-of-the-art master data management for commerce and unified commerce processes that give a business a single view of its customers, products and orders, and its customers a single view of the business. hybris' omni-channel software is built on a single platform, based on open standards, that is agile to support limitless innovation, efficient to drive the best TCO, and scalable and extensible to be the last commerce platform companies will ever need. Both principal industry analyst firms rank hybris as a “leader” and list its commerce platform among the top two or three in the market. The same software is available on-premise, on-demand and managed hosted, giving merchants of all sizes maximum flexibility. Over 500 companies have chosen hybris, including global B2B sites W.W.Grainger, Rexel, General Electric, Thomson Reuters and 3M as well as consumer brands Toys“R”Us UK, Metro, Bridgestone, Levi's, Nikon, Galeries Lafayette, Migros, Nespresso and Lufthansa. hybris is the future of commerce™. For more information, visit www.hybris.com.

About Avalara

Avalara makes sales and VAT tax compliance simple and automatic for thousands of customers every day. Its SaaS-based, sales tax and compliance automation software solutions span the compliance spectrum; each year these solutions deliver billions of tax decisions, manage millions of exemption certificates, file hundreds of thousands of sales tax returns, and remit billions of tax dollars to states nationwide. Recognized as one of America’s fastest growing technology companies, Avalara is integrated with leading ERP and ecommerce software systems that serve millions of businesses worldwide. Founded in 2004 and privately-held, Avalara's venture capital investors include Battery Ventures, Sageview Capital and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 500 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

