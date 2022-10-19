Avalara Appoints Tami Reller to Board of Directors

Bainbridge Island, WA – Sept. 24, 2014 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software that delivers a broad array of compliance solutions related to sales tax and other transactional taxes, today announced the appointment of industry software leader and former Microsoft executive Tami Reller to its board of directors.



Reller is currently executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Optum, one of the world’s largest diversified health data and technology companies and a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group. Before that she was an executive vice president at Microsoft Corp., most recently serving as its executive vice president of marketing. During her career Reller has also served as CFO for several divisions within Microsoft. In 2013 Reller ranked # 5 in the The World's Most Influential CMOs | Appinions & Forbes CMO Influence Study.

“Tami is a rising star who has built an exceptional career through hard work and business results,” said Avalara Founder and CEO Scott McFarlane. “She dives deep in the business and brings others along in the process, and is well respected by the street, influencers, and her peers. As a long-time admirer of Tami’s leadership, and her commitment to mentoring future industry leaders, I am delighted to welcome her to Avalara’s board of directors.”

“My background in marketing, finance, and business software gives me an appreciation for the value Avalara brings to its customers and the market it serves,” said Reller. “They’ve done a great job helping businesses of all sizes gain efficiencies, allowing their users to stay focused on their primary expertise. I am impressed with the caliber of Avalara’s leadership team and look forward to joining their efforts.”

