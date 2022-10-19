Avalara Strengthens European Excise Team with Two New Senior Appointments

Indirect tax company announces new VP of Sales & Operations EMEA and Director of Pre-Sales

London, UK, 29 January 2015 – Avalara, Inc., (www.avalara.com), a leading provider of cloud-based software that delivers a broad array of compliance solutions related to VAT, sales tax and other transactional taxes, today announced Stewart Nivison as VP Sales and Operations EMEA, and Kid Misso as Director of Pre-Sales.

Nivison joins Avalara's UK excise tax team and assumes responsibility for growing the Avalara Excise and Enterprise business across Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. Nivison brings over 25 years’ experience of the enterprise software market, following senior roles with Ryan, Alvarez and Marsal, and Sabrix, specialising in VAT, Excise, Sales & Use Tax compliance services.

Misso joins the Avalara team to assist in driving growth across the international enterprise tax technology business. He is an expert on VAT automation and was previously the Head of EMEA Indirect Tax Sales at Thomson Reuters, where he was responsible for the indirect tax sales and pre-sales activity in EMEA.

Avalara’s hiring of Nivison and Misso represents the company’s latest move to broaden and deepen its transactional tax compliance offering internationally following a year in which its European team grew substantially. The latest hires follow Avalara’s April 2014 acquisition of Zytax, a suite of automated compliance solutions for the motor fuels and cards, petroleum products, and natural gas industries in the US and Europe. As a result, the company expanded its global capability to include VAT and excise duty determination and compliance in Europe.

Fuel excise taxes are some of the most complex and difficult taxes for businesses today to process accurately and efficiently. As a pioneer in transaction tax management, Avalara provides a suite of solutions ranging from registration and calculation to reporting, filing and remittance, assisting businesses to become compliant globally.

Matt Tormollen, EVP and general manager of Avalara’s Excise Tax Division, said, “We are delighted to have Stewart and Kid join Avalara. Both are leaders in fuel and excise tax in Europe, which is a big cost for many businesses to manage the complexities across different jurisdictions. Their experience with indirect tax compliance automation services in the European market will play an important role in growing Avalara's international excise tax services to its global client base.”

