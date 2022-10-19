Pascal Van Dooren, Chief Revenue Officer at Avalara Honored by CRN as a 2015 Channel Chief

Framingham, MA and Bainbridge Island, WA – February 25, 2015 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software for sales tax and other transactional tax compliance, today announced that Pascal Van Dooren, Chief Revenue Officer and Global Channel Chief, has been named one of CRN’s 2015 Channel Chiefs.



The influential executives on CRN’s annual list represent the most powerful leaders in the IT channel who hold direct responsibility for driving growth and revenue for their organizations through their indirect channel partners. Individuals are selected for inclusion based on their track record of channel accomplishments, standing in the industry, dedication to the partner community, and plans for driving future business innovation and channel growth.

CRN Channel Chiefs are selected by the CRN editorial team based on channel experience, program innovations, channel-driven revenue, and public support for the importance of IT channel sales.

2015 marks Van Dooren’s third consecutive year as a CRN Channel Chief, and coincides with Van Dooren’s appointment of Patrick Falle to the role of North American Channel Chief, signaling Avalara’s continued growth and international expansion. Falle will report directly to Van Dooren in his new role.

Avalara has pioneered a service-based platform for sales tax and compliance automation and has been recognized for years as one of America’s fastest growing technology firms. The company’s cloud solutions help thousands of customers stay focused on their core business by providing automated end to end compliance services including sales and use tax calculation, exemption certificate management, filing and remittance, and a broad array of related compliance services. And, Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce, mobile commerce, point-of-sale, and other business applications.

Van Dooren joined Avalara in 2011 and has since played a critical role in the strategic development, growth and success of Avalara’s partner channel and programs. Avalara’s Channel Partner program has helped thousands of partners realize the benefits of a cloud-based recurring revenue business model. The Avalara Channel Partner program offers competitive financial incentives, sales and marketing tools and resources, and expanded service offerings.

“Each year, our editors carefully vet an extensive group of highly accomplished channel executives to highlight those exemplary individuals who earn the mantle of CRN Channel Chief,” said Robert Faletra, CEO, The Channel Company. These executives strive to advance the success and standing of the channel community within their organizations. The 2015 CRN Channel Chiefs lead by example and serve as valuable advocates to help ensure the health and longevity of the IT channel. We applaud their accomplishments and look forward to their continued success.”

“Pascal has worked diligently to build an Avalara partner program based on a foundation of mutually beneficial relationships, delivering increased growth and new opportunities for success for both Avalara and our valued partners,” said Scott McFarlane, Avalara’s founder and CEO. “Global interest in cloud compliance applications has never been higher, and we recognize the critical role our partners play in our ability to meet the growing demand for our award-winning applications. This third CRN Channel Chiefs recognition is absolutely fitting with Pascal’s cumulative accomplishments in building and nurturing a world class channel.”

The 2015 Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February issue of CRN, now online at www.CRN.com .

To learn more about partnering with Avalara, go to: https://www.avalara.com/us/en/community/partners.html



About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales tax, excise tax, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 800 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com