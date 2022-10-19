Avalara Brings Tax Functionality, Compliance for Brazil to Microsoft AX Users

Brazil Tax Content, Determination Technology, and Filing Services added to Avalara’s Global Tax Compliance Cloud Platform

Atlanta, GA – March 17, 2015 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software delivering compliance solutions related to VAT, sales tax, and other transactional taxes, today announced it will be integrating tax content, determination technology, and filing services for Brazil into its Avalara AvaTax™ service supporting Microsoft Dynamics AX and Microsoft Dynamics AX for Retail customers.

“Brazilian taxes are some of the most complicated in the world for businesses to process accurately and efficiently,” said Avalara Founder and CEO Scott McFarlane. “Our new functionality for Brazil will allow Microsoft Dynamics AX customers to address this complexity both within and outside of the country. It’s the latest addition to our global compliance cloud platform, and Microsoft Dynamics AX users will be among the first to access this capability.”

Avalara and Microsoft have a long standing relationship, and have taken part in numerous collaborations through the years. Most recently, Avalara and Microsoft announced an agreement which simplified the process to leverage AvaTax within Microsoft Dynamics AX solutions.

“Avalara has been honored to receive Microsoft’s SaaS Partner of the Year recognition and three of our integrations – Microsoft Dynamics GP, Microsoft Dynamics NAV, and Microsoft Dynamics AX – have received Certified for Microsoft Dynamics (CfMD) designations,” said McFarlane. “Brazil has a highly complex, multi-jurisdictional tax system. This new functionality will take our relationship to a new level by better serving the global needs of Dynamics AX users.”

Over the past decade, Avalara has developed, purchased, or licensed databases containing deep tax data and knowledge related to VAT, sales tax, excise tax, and other transactional taxes, including tens of thousands of state and local tax rules, rates, and exemption conditions, as well as more than ten million UPC codes linked to taxability rules. Today Avalara maintains and continually updates an extensive library of tax content, enabling tax decisions on millions of products in multiple industries worldwide. Avalara’s addition of tax content, determination technology, and filing services for Brazil is the company’s latest move to broaden and deepen its tax content internationally, which currently supports more than 180 countries worldwide.

Avalara is a multi-year member of the Microsoft Dynamics President’s Club, which honors high-performing Microsoft Dynamics partners with a commitment to customers reflected in their business success and growth. This prestigious group represents the top five percent of Microsoft Dynamics partners worldwide who reach key business milestones while maintaining a constant dedication to achieving high levels of customer satisfaction and an active pursuit of product and technological advancement.

