ExpenseAnywhere Partners with Avalara for Cloud-Based Sales Tax Compliance Automation

Bainbridge Island, WA,– March 3, 2015 – ExpenseAnywhere, a global leader in corporate spend management solutions, today announced a partnership with Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software delivering compliance solutions related to sales tax, VAT and other transactional taxes.

As a result of this partnership, customers using ExpenseAnywhere® solutions will now be able to use AvaTax™, Avalara’s cloud-based solution, to automatically calculate sales taxes owed on every invoice. This eliminates the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes across multiple jurisdictions and helps businesses focus on their core offering.

Dr. Ashok Dhar, President and CEO of ExpenseAnywhere said, “Our integration with Avalara provides enormous benefits to our customers. In addition to reducing the pain associated with managing sales tax compliance, it also delivers increased efficiency, accuracy and cost saving. This partnership also demonstrates our ongoing commitment to deliver innovative solutions that help our customers.”

The ExpenseAnywhere integration with AvaTax is powered by Avalara’s renowned tax content, which regularly updates changes in tax rates and tax boundaries. Avalara combines powerful technology with its deep content to provide businesses with a single user-friendly place to manage key governmental compliance obligations.

John Osman, vice president of Business Development at Avalara said, “We recognize the value ExpenseAnywhere brings to its clients, and are pleased to augment their offerings with our easy and affordable compliance solution. In today’s electronic world it just doesn’t make sense to manually manage sales tax.”

About ExpenseAnywhere

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, ExpenseAnywhere is a global provider corporate travel & expense management solutions and AP automation solutions. With offices in three continents and clients around the globe, ExpenseAnywhere provides leading edge cloud-based solutions for corporate spend management. ExpenseAnywhere products include a family of travel and expense management solutions for small, medium and large global enterprises; government agencies; and institutions of higher education, and Supplier Invoice Management solution, Invoice Anywhere; and, Purchase Anywhere solution for the management of Purchase Card charges. For additional information please visit www.expenseanywhere.com or contact ExpenseAnywhere sales at easales(at)expenseanywhere(dot)com.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales tax, excise tax, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Incus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 800 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com