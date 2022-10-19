Avalara Announces Gold Sponsorship of NetSuite SuiteWorld 2015

Bainbridge Island, WA - April 30, 2015 - Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software delivering compliance solutions related to sales tax, VAT, and other transactional taxes, today announced its Gold Sponsorship of SuiteWorld 2015, NetSuite’s annual user conference for customers, partners, and industry luminaries, being held May 4–7 in San Jose, Calif. NetSuite is the industry's leading provider of cloud-based financials / ERP and omnichannel commerce software suites. NetSuite’s SuiteWorld 2015 conference is slated to be the largest-ever gathering of the fast-growing NetSuite community, with an expected 7,200 attendees coming together to inspire, connect with one another and to share best practices for getting the most out of the world's leading cloud business management suite.

“Avalara’s sponsorship of SuiteWorld illustrates our strong commitment to provide comprehensive solutions to NetSuite customers in a fast, easy and cost-effective way,” said Pascal Van Dooren, Chief Revenue Officer at Avalara. “For instance, Avalara first integrated AvaTax™ services to NetSuite customers as an integrated solution in 2007 and, since then, AvaTax for NetSuite has received ‘Built for NetSuite’ verification.”

About SuiteWorld 2015

SuiteWorld is NetSuite's annual conference, being held at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, Calif. on May 4-7. SuiteWorld 2015 will bring together NetSuite solution providers, ISV partners, industry thought leaders and representatives of the approximately 24,000 companies and subsidiaries from across the globe using the NetSuite cloud-based business management suite. Attendees of SuiteWorld can fully explore the NetSuite ecosystem, network face-to-face, and help shape the next evolution of cloud computing services.

Today, approximately 24,000 companies and subsidiaries depend on NetSuite to run complex, mission-critical business processes globally in the cloud. Since its inception in 1998, NetSuite has established itself as the leading provider of enterprise-class cloud ERP suites for divisions of large enterprises and mid-sized organizations seeking to upgrade their antiquated client/server ERP systems. NetSuite continues its success in delivering the best cloud ERP/financial suites to businesses around the world, enabling them to lower IT costs significantly while increasing productivity, as the global adoption of the cloud accelerates.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales tax, VAT, excise tax, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance-related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 800 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. For more information, please visit www.avalara.com