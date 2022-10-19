Avalara Announces Top-Performing Partners for 2014

NetSuite, Magento, Tribridge and McGladrey earn Partner of the Year Awards

Bainbridge Island, WA – April 7, 2015 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software delivering compliance solutions related to sales tax, VAT and other transactional taxes, today announced its Partner of the Year award winners.

Avalara’s sales and marketing awards, given to top-performing business partners, recognize Development & Solution Partners (independent software vendors), Marketing & Sales Partners (value added resellers), and Accounting & Consulting Partners for embracing cloud compliance solutions and helping their clients and customers to realize the strategic and operational benefits of these solutions.

The Avalara partner awards also spotlight the ability of top business partners to recognize the increasing market adoption of cloud compliance solutions, and make intelligent business decisions in marketing Avalara’s compliance solutions to their valued clients and customers, thereby accelerating the velocity of their own business growth.

Avalara awarded Partner of the Year awards in four categories, as follows:

NetSuite – Top Development & Solution Partner for Omnichannel Commerce and ERP

NetSuite, the industry's leading provider of cloud-based financials / ERP and omnichannel commerce software suites, continues to help companies manage core business functions with a single, fully integrated system, including sales tax management. NetSuite was recognized for outstanding efforts in introducing new ERP customers to the AvaTax for NetSuite platform, which includes address validation functionality, rate, rules and boundaries calculations, all within the NetSuite interface that users expect.

Magento – Top Development & Solution Partner for eCommerce

Magento, an eBay Enterprise company that powers more than 240,000 merchants worldwide and is the leading ecommerce platform for fast growing retailers in the 2014 Internet Retailer 500, was recognized for excellence in partnering with Avalara to provide automatic sales tax calculations within customers’ shopping carts, and in continuing to introduce the AvaTax for Magento solution to more customers year-over-year.

Tribridge – Top Marketing & Sales Partner

Tribridge, a technology services firm specializing in business application and cloud solutions, was recognized for top performance in referring new customers to the Avalara cloud compliance platform, and helping them realize the benefits of sales tax automation as part of an integrated ERP business management solution.

McGladrey – Top Accounting & Consulting Partner

Avalara recognized McGladrey, one of the nation’s leading providers of assurance, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market, for excellence in assisting clients with sales tax automation needs utilizing AvaTax in conjunction with a variety of ERP, eCommerce, and point of sale technology integrations.

Avalara also recognized top performing business partners regionally, for their increasing engagement in bringing Avalara solutions to the market and achieving exceptional results in 2014.

“2014 was a standout year for our business partners across categories, as they continued to realize the benefits of partnering with Avalara,” said Patrick Falle, North American channel chief at Avalara. “These top partners demonstrated an exceptional ability to attract new clients and customers, and build customer loyalty – while continuing to develop their practice through offering a full range of cloud-based compliance solutions in partnership with Avalara.”

“These awards demonstrate the continued growth and vibrancy of our partner ecosystem, and the value our partners place on their relationship with Avalara,” said Pascal Van Dooren, chief revenue officer and global channel chief at Avalara. “I want to congratulate our Partners of the Year as well as our regional top performers. I couldn’t be more proud of the individual and cumulative efforts and accomplishments of our valued business partners!”

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales tax, VAT, excise tax, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 800 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com