Avalara Launches New Products to Automate Sales Tax Exemption Certificate Management at Point of Sale Kiosks, Online Shopping Carts and on Mobile Devices

New solutions simplify checkout processes, reduce audit risk and help enable omni-channel customer experience

Durham, NC – May 07, 2015 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software delivering compliance solutions related to sales tax exemption certificates, excise, VAT and other transactional taxes, today announced the launch of two new products: Avalara CertCapture for Retail and Avalara CertCapture for eCommerce. These new products allow retailers and ecommerce companies to automatically collect sales tax exemption certificates at point of sale kiosks and online shopping carts using a variety of mobile devices to make it easier to comply with tax laws and streamline checkout for customers both in-store and online.

“Prior to Avalara CertCapture, customers who would purchase items tax exempt were required to manually complete an exemption certificate each time they visited a store,” said Greg Moosbrugger, tax analyst for Northern Tool + Equipment. “This was an inefficient process for customers and employees. Because of Avalara CertCapture, the amount of time it takes to process an exempt customer at retail has been reduced by more than half. Staff, once burdened with a slow paper-based process, can now quickly look up existing customer exemption certificates in the system or enter new information on the fly. This has resulted in a significant increase in customer satisfaction, and resources are now reallocated to better serve the customer.”

Both products enable customers to conveniently enter tax exemption certificate information on mobile point of sale devices such as iPad, Galaxy and Kindle Fire tablets and in online shopping carts to simplify checkout, reduce shopping cart abandonment rates and improve customer satisfaction.

Once customers enter the information, Avalara CertCapture digitally stores tax exemption certificates in a central repository where tax managers can easily pull reports, monitor expired certificates and manage millions of certificates with ease to reduce audit risks and proactively maintain compliance.

“Many retailers today are using omni-channel strategies that enable their customers to move seamlessly between in-store and online environments,” explains Silvia Aguirre, Avalara’s Chief Certificates Officer. “Avalara CertCapture helps them achieve this goal by collecting and managing tax exemptions at every customer touch point – at checkout kiosks, on mobile devices and in online shopping carts – to empower them to transact more tax-exempt business and deliver an exceptional customer experience.”

For more information, please visit: http://learn.certcapture.com/retail/

Avalara CertCapture Solutions

Avalara CertCapture for Retail and Avalara CertCapture for eCommerce integrate with existing tax, order management and digital storefront systems to collect, validate and manage sales tax exemption certificates at the point of sale (in-store or online).. Avalara enables retailers to comply with tax exemption laws and reduce audit risks, while streamlining checkout processes for customers. Backed by a team of experienced tax experts who understand complex rules and regulations for every state, Avalara helps business keep pace with changes that are required to maintain compliance.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales tax, excise tax, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 800 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

# # #