Avalara Launches Partner Mobile App
Avalara has launched a mobile app for partners that is currently available for download now on your iPhone and Android. Avalara Mobile Manager enables partners to easily and efficiently interact with the Avalara team while on the go. The application includes an easy to use interface providing partners access to valuable transactional tax and compliance content and Avalara partner tools with just a few clicks.
The first version of this mobile app offers partners the following key functionality:
- Submit leads
- Scan business cards
- Get tax news and rates
- Partner Sign-up and Avalara Rewards participation
- Contact the Avalara team
Be more efficient on the go and download the app today! Contact partnerprograms@avalara.com if you have any questions.
