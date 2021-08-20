Avalara Launches Partner Mobile App

Avalara has launched a mobile app for partners that is currently available for download now on your iPhone and Android. Avalara Mobile Manager enables partners to easily and efficiently interact with the Avalara team while on the go. The application includes an easy to use interface providing partners access to valuable transactional tax and compliance content and Avalara partner tools with just a few clicks.

The first version of this mobile app offers partners the following key functionality:

Submit leads

Scan business cards

Get tax news and rates

Partner Sign-up and Avalara Rewards participation

participation Contact the Avalara team

Be more efficient on the go and download the app today! Contact partnerprograms@avalara.com if you have any questions.