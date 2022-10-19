Avalara Introduces Fuel License and Certificate Management Solution

Top exemption certificate management software now optimized for the fuel industry

Bainbridge Island, WA – July 14, 2015 - Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software delivering compliance solutions related to sales and excise tax, VAT, and other transactional taxes, today announced its CertCapture™ offering has been expanded to manage fuel licenses and exemption certificates, and is now available as an integrated option with Avalara Returns Excise Enterprise™ and Avalara AvaTax Excise™ fuel tax automation solutions.

CertCapture acquires, maintains, and retains exemption and resale certificates, use tax certificates, W-9s, excise tax, and other time sensitive documents. With databases that scale into the millions, CertCapture integrates with virtually any Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), tax decision software, or custom-developed business system to provide customer exemption status in real time.

In a single online platform, CertCapture now allows fuel distributors to store, search, and report on over 1900 different types of fuel licenses and tax exemption documents and automate the solicitation of new documents via multiple communication channels. By ensuring that these documents are always up-to-date, indirect tax accuracy is enhanced and hidden audit liabilities are avoided.

“Downstream energy companies operate in a highly regulated industry,” said Matt Tormollen, EVP & GM of Avalara’s Excise & CertCapture Divisions. “Each time fuel is sold or moved, it is subject to one or more taxes. Each of these taxes may vary based on the specific licenses and exemptions held by the seller or the buyer. By automating the management of fuel license and exemption documents, CertCapture reduces administrative costs, minimizes tax calculation errors, and ensures tax compliance, thus reducing your audit risk.”

With CertCapture, fuel suppliers collect license and exemption documents directly from their customers through a secure web portal, eliminating the need to enter this information manually and the risk of data entry errors. CertCapture also tracks document expiration dates and solicits customers for updated documents automatically. Since the latest fuel license and exemption documentation is available to the Avalara Excise Platform, the risk of using outdated information to calculate and file taxes is eliminated. An integrated workflow enables access from any transaction to a supporting document image, thus providing easy proof of tax compliance and avoiding audit liabilities caused by missing or invalid documents.

Avalara CertCapture Solutions

Avalara CertCapture integrates with existing tax, order management and digital storefront systems to collect validate and manage tax exemption certificates. Avalara enables businesses to comply with tax exemption laws and reduce audit risks, while streamlining sales processes. Backed by a team of experienced tax experts who understand complex rules and regulations for every state, Avalara helps business keep pace with changes that are required to maintain compliance.

Avalara Excise Solutions

Avalara AvaTax Excise and Returns Excise Enterprise automate the fuel excise tax calculation and filing process for motor fuels such as gas, diesel, biofuels, lubricants, aviation fuel, and natural gas. Avalara enables companies selling or using fuels to reduce filing costs and ensure tax compliance. Avalara has experts on staff that understand motor fuel taxation and actively follows each state and local tax authority for changes to rules, rates, and forms that are required for businesses to maintain compliance.

