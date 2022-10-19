David van Toor joins Avalara as General Manager of EMEA Operations

Indirect tax compliance leader strengthens European team with new senior appointment

Bainbridge Island, WA. – 16 July 2015 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based global VAT and other indirect tax compliance solutions, today announced the appointment of David van Toor as General Manager of its EMEA operations.

Mr van Toor joins Avalara during at a time of substantial growth both in the US and abroad, including new offices in the UK and Belgium. His appointment follows Avalara’s recent acquisition of Belgium-based VAT Applications NV, the highly regarded provider of the iVAT suite of VAT compliance software and services for businesses of all sizes. Avalara has recently made a number of acquisitions of leading content and technology providers, in markets encompassing US telecommunications, digital goods, hospitality, and fuel and other excise taxes, as well as Brazil.

Mr Van Toor assumes responsibility for the day-to-day execution of Avalara’s European internal operations and customer experience strategies, and will oversee Avalara’s European-focused product marketing and management. He will also ensure the successful integration of acquired talent and technology into Avalara’s industry-renowned product suite.

As a pioneer in transaction tax management, Avalara provides a broad array of solutions ranging from registration and determination to reporting, filing, and remittance, reducing complexity and easing the burdens of compliance, Including across borders.

Previously, Mr. van Toor held senior positions including Vice President, Managing Director Australasian Operations at Epicor Software Corp., and Senior Vice President General Manager – CRM Division at Sage North America.

"We are delighted to have David join Avalara,” said Scott McFarlane, CEO and founder of Avalara. “His business acumen and knowledge of the software market in Europe - particularly from his time at Sage and Epicor - brings significant value to Avalara.”

David van Toor commented, “Avalara is well established in North America and has made great progress in Europe and internationally. I’m excited to be joining a team that has gained momentum in the European transaction tax compliance market and I relish the challenge to drive the business even further in the region.

“The company successfully disrupted the entire tax management market in the US more than 10 year ago and we are seeing similar opportunity in Europe now. This is a time of great growth and even greater possibilities for Avalara. I’m very pleased to be part of this story.”

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and excise tax, VAT, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 1000 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, UK and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com