Sales and Use Tax Compliance for Dummies Now Available for Free Download

Bainbridge Island, WA - July 15, 2015 - Avalara Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software that delivers a broad array of compliance solutions related to sales tax and other transactional taxes, has partnered with Wiley to publish Sales and Use Tax Compliance for Dummies®, an e-Book to help business owners and the accounting professionals who serve them navigate the challenging world of sales and use tax compliance.

A free download, the e-Book helps businesses and their advisors:

• Understand and comply with sales and use tax regulations

• Figure out Nexus - what it means and what to do about it

• Better manage exemption or resale certificates

“Our goal in creating this free e-Book is to help businesses of all sizes get a leg up in understanding basic, key concepts related to sales and use tax, and to do it utilizing the popular, proven Dummies format,” said Michael Turner, chief marketing officer at Avalara. “With so much complexity and lack of uniformity across state and local taxing jurisdictions, and with so many sales tax rate and rule changes occurring on a regular basis, we wanted to provide some clear, orderly direction to businesses looking to get a grip on their sales tax burden and take the first steps toward compliance.”

For more information on the e-Book, visit http://www.avalara.com/for-dummies.



