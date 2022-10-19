Avalara Partners with HRAnswerLink to Provide Automated Sales Tax Compliance to Small Businesses

Bainbridge Island, WA – August 6, 2015 – Avalara, Inc. , a leading provider of cloud-based software that delivers a broad array of compliance solutions related to sales tax, VAT, and other transactional taxes, today announced a strategic partnership with HRAnswerLink, Inc. , a human resources technology company and consultancy providing online HR services. As a result of this partnership, Avalara’s automated sales tax compliance solutions are now integrated into HRAnswerLink’s industry-leading HR Support Center compliance software.

Specifically, Avalara’s cloud-based solutions can be found in the HRAnswerLink Support Center Services Hub page, making them accessible to HRAnswerLink affiliates and clients.

“HRAnswerLink is a recognized leader and innovator in the HR compliance field, helping employers nationwide handle their HR compliance issues,” said Marshal Kushniruk, EVP of Global Business Development at Avalara. “We’re excited to be working with such a forward-thinking company.”

HRAnswerLink provides online HR solutions, including an industry-leading HR Support Center software platform, to nearly 70,000 small businesses nationwide, primarily through its network of nearly 700 partner affiliates. Its partnership with Avalara allows HRAnswerLink’s affiliates to access Avalara’s suite of sales tax compliance solutions for their clients from within the affiliate’s HR Support Center.

“One of our goals is to bring complementary offerings into the HR Support Center, so our clients are aware of the industry-leading solutions available and can easily access them,” said Nathan Christensen, CEO of HRAnswerLink. “Avalara has a best-in-class offering that will not only ensure sales tax compliance for our clients but is aligned with our overall mission of helping our clients focus on what they love -- growing their businesses.”

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and excise tax, VAT, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 1000 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About HRAnswerLink

HRAnswerLink is a human resources technology company and consultancy that provides online HR solutions to employers nationwide. The company has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies for three consecutive years. To learn more please visit http://www.hranswerlink.com.