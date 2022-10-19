Avalara Selected as Finalist for 2015 North Carolina Tech Awards

Durham, N.C. – October 22, 2015 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software delivering compliance solutions related to sales tax, VAT and other transactional taxes, today announced it has been selected as a finalist for the NC Tech Awards Software Company of the Year award. The NC Tech Awards is North Carolina's only statewide technology awards program, recognizing companies and individuals who have characterized excellence, innovation and leadership, presented by the North Carolina Technology Association (NCTA) .

Avalara, headquartered in Seattle, chose Durham in 2014 as the location for their major East Coast footprint. More than a decade ago, Avalara pioneered a service-based compliance platform for sales tax automation, and today works within a company’s own financial, billing, ecommerce, or point-of-sale system to provide an end-to-end suite of transactional tax compliance services for businesses of all sizes.

“The NC Tech Awards recognize and honor the best of innovators and innovations,” said Brooks Raiford, President and CEO, NCTA. “As a finalist in this year’s awards, Avalara has distinguished itself as one of the state’s technology leaders.”

A review committee comprised of non-profit, media, education, and technology leaders representing various regions of the state selected this year’s finalists. The awards process culminates with the NC Tech Awards Gala on November 12, 2015 at the Raleigh Convention Center where nearly 800 leaders from across the state will gather to celebrate the tech sector and honor the winners and finalists in each category.

"We are thrilled to be named a finalist for NCTA’s Software Company of the Year award," said Matt Tormollen, EVP and GM at Avalara. "We consider this honor to be a continuation of the very warm welcome we’ve received from the Raleigh-Durham community. This win belongs to our Avalara team, whose incredible talent and dedication are the driving forces behind our exceptional growth and success."

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and excise tax, VAT, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 1000 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com .