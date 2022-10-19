EY Excise Tax Services to Utilize Avalara’s Cloud Compliance Solutions

Seattle, WA – November 12, 2015 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider in the transactional tax compliance industry, announced today that Ernst & Young LLP (EY) , a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services has licensed the Avalara Returns Excise Enterprise compliance platform. Through this licensing, Avalara will provide an instance of Avalara Returns Excise, the industry leading compliance automation platform for excise tax return filings. In turn, EY will be able to utilize the platform to provide robust compliance services to its fuel and environmental excise tax clients.

Avalara Returns Excise determines applicable taxes, generating schedules and returns for all major reporting jurisdictions in the United States. This service supports EY’s current excise tax team in transforming client operational information into timely and accurate excise tax compliance.



“Avalara’s cloud compliance platform was the logical choice to handle the automation aspects of our engagements with energy clients, and Avalara’s proven track record in serving enterprise-level businesses with highly complex compliance needs led to the decision to license this solution,” said Ashley Scheele, a partner in the National Excise Tax Practice at EY. “We’ve been working successfully with Avalara, and they’ve consistently fit well into our overall mission of providing exceptional tax compliance and consulting services to our clients.”

