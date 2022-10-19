Avalara Appoints Bill Ingram as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Seattle, WA – December 13, 2015 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software delivering compliance solutions related to sales tax, VAT and other transactional taxes, has announced that Bill Ingram has joined the company as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Ingram’s career includes chief executive and other senior management roles at multiple leading technology companies where he led fund-raising (both private and public capital), SEC reporting, investor communications, strategic partnerships and M&A. Prior to Avalara, Bill was interim CFO at Khan Academy, a provider of online learning resources. He also served as executive vice president of strategy for Leap Wireless (a subsidiary of Cricket Wireless, now a division of AT&T), an innovative wireless services provider that grew to be the fifth largest in the U.S. at the time of its acquisition by AT&T. Before Leap Wireless, Bill served as chief executive officer of Nuera Communications, where during his nine-year tenure the company grew to be the leading provider of VoIP gateways, soft switches, management systems and telephony solutions for telecommunications services providers. He is a graduate of Stanford University (B.A. Economics) and the Harvard Business School (M.B.A.).

“I have known Bill for many years and am delighted he is joining the Avalara team,” said Scott McFarlane, Avalara president, chief executive officer and co-founder. “Bill is a seasoned tech industry business leader with the depth and breadth of experience to help drive Avalara to the next level of scale and success.”

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and excise tax, VAT and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance-related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 1000 people at its headquarters in Seattle, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India.