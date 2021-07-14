SEATTLE – January 13, 2016 - Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud software delivering tax compliance solutions for business, announced it has unveiled CRUSH 2016, a national conference providing an up-close understanding of all things tax compliance. Scheduled for May 10-11 2016 in New Orleans, this unique event features a deep, diverse, and high-value agenda of educational programs, CPE training sessions led by tax industry and technology experts, and individual and group networking opportunities with peers and thought leaders.

“Our leadership in tax compliance automation means that we’re at the forefront of identifying and solving important tax compliance challenges in our industry,” said Avalara CEO Scott McFarlane. “That’s why we’re excited to announce CRUSH 2016, because it provides an unprecedented opportunity to connect with industry experts and peers, Avalara executives and technologists, and our exclusive network of prestigious partners – all while earning CPE credits in the storied city of New Orleans.”

Designed for accounting teams, finance leaders, and other executives, CRUSH 2016 delivers the best of what only an in-person gathering can provide – the people, the time and the intimate setting to explore tax compliance issues in depth, with the smartest minds in the industry.

CRUSH 2016 sessions will cover a wide range of issues and challenges across the entire tax compliance spectrum, including: sales and use tax; VAT (value added tax) and landed cost tariffs; fuel and other excise taxes; exemption certificate,1099, W-9, and other tax document management; and tax returns processing and remittance.

70 hours of CPE credit will be offered in multiple, concurrent sessions that are structured to be interactive, highly concentrated and comprehensive, in order to provide participants with maximum value at an affordable price.

Conference space is limited, but discounted rates for advance registration are available until February 29 with the opportunity to save up to $200.

For more information including pricing and registration options, agenda, speakers, sponsorship opportunities and more, please visit the CRUSH 2016 website.



