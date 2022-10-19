Avalara Becomes a Workday Certified Solution Partner for Workday Financial Management

AvaTax, Avalara’s Cloud-Based Solution, Helps Workday Financial Management Customers Automate Sales Tax Management

SEATTLE – January 14, 2016 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud software for tax compliance and a Workday (NYSE: WDAY) software partner, today announced it has achieved Workday Certified Solution Partner status. With this certification, Avalara now provides customers with a real-time, bidirectional integration that seamlessly connects Workday Financial Management with AvaTax™, Avalara’s cloud offering for automating tax management.

Workday Financial Management unifies a full range of core financial capabilities to provide organizations with the real-time visibility, speed, and agility required to meet the complex needs of today’s business landscape. AvaTax complements Workday Financial Management by automatically calculating the final sales tax amount on every invoice. This helps customers simplify and streamline the process required to calculate taxes across multiple locations and frees up time to enable them to focus on their core business. Joint customers are already leveraging the integration today, which will be owned, maintained, and updated by Avalara.

For more than a decade, Avalara has pioneered innovations in tax compliance for businesses of all sizes. Today, Avalara integrates with hundreds of ERP systems, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, and mobile payment platforms.

Pascal Van Dooren, chief revenue officer at Avalara said, “In today’s electronic world, it just doesn’t make sense to manage tax manually. Avalara’s integration with Workday Financial Management provides Workday customers with fast, easy and cost effective ways to automate tax compliance. We’re delighted to collaborate with Workday.”

Dorien Weijts, vice president, IT Applications at JDA said, “The relationship between Avalara and Workday has provided JDA with the ability to quickly and accurately complete our complex sales tax calculations in the U.S. and several other countries. Automating the entire process will save us valuable time and money that we can apply to other areas of our business.”

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales, use, excise, communications, VAT, and other transactional taxes by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.