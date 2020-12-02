New York resale certificates: When do resellers need one?

A big step you have to take before getting into any business is making sure you have the legalities covered. One huge legality you must take into account is getting a reseller permit, which most wholesalers ask for before they sell you anything. A reseller permit means you have the right to collect sales tax -- and it will also exempt you from sales tax when you buy from a manufacturer.

What Is a Certificate of Authority?

According to New York tax laws, any time you want to start selling anything as a business, you must get a reseller certificate -- known as a Certificate of Authority. A Certificate of Authority gives you the right to collect sales tax. With it, you can also accept and issue tax exemption certificates (if you are a manufacturer selling to a reseller, for example). Applying for this certificate is fairly straightforward. You have to do it at least 20 days before starting your business, and you can register online. You can learn more at the New York License Center. Note that this certificate applies only to selling things "as a business." You can make the occasional personal sale of a phone or laptop on eBay without having this certificate or collecting sales tax. The law states that you must collect sales tax only if you are considered to be a "vendor."

Types of Certificates

If you are a vendor, it doesn't matter if you are doing business year-round or just setting up for a few weeks every year, like a flea market stall or a Halloween store. In both cases, you will need a Certificate of Authority. To cater to both temporary and permanent businesses, New York State issues two types of certificates: permanent and temporary. You qualify for a temporary certificate if you make sales for no more than two consecutive sales tax quarters in a 12-month period. The New York State Tax Department website lists the sales tax quarters as March 1 through May 31, June 1 through August 31, September 1 through November 30, and December 1 through February 28 (February 29 in a leap year). In some cases, though, it is better to just get a permanent certificate, since you can only apply for a temporary certificate once every 12 months. Having a permanent certificate will leave the door open for extending your business to year-round operation. You must not be in business if you don't have a tax certificate. If you are caught, the fines can be up to $10,000.

When Do You Need a Certificate?