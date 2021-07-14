Avalara Partners with Zuora to Automate Sales Tax Management

Built-in tax automation enables Zuora customers to spend less time on tax compliance and more time driving business success

Seattle, WA – February 22, 2016 – Avalara, Inc ., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance software for business, today announced that Zuora ®, a world-leading provider of subscription billing, commerce, and finance solutions, has joined Avalara’s community of certified solution partners. Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s software as a service (SaaS) offering for compliance management directly into their own applications.

As a result of this partnership, Zuora customers can now benefit from Avalara, which automatically calculates sales tax for every invoice line item, in real-time. Avalara helps reduce the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and dozens of other international jurisdictions, providing customers with peace of mind that tax decisions are correct on every transaction. In addition, Zuora customers can add Avalara’s tax return preparation, filing, and remittance services.

“At Zuora we help our customers succeed in building long-term and mutually beneficial subscriber relationships,” said Zuora President, Marc Diouane. “Partnering with Avalara provides our growing customer base with a way to automate more of their financial processes, freeing up time to keep customers consistently engaged with memorable experiences.”

Pascal Van Dooren, Chief Revenue Officer at Avalara said, “Avalara has solved one of the last frontiers of automation. Today, it just doesn’t make sense to manually manage sales and VAT taxes, so Avalara’s Compliance Cloud platform provides a fast, easy, and cost-effective way for Zuora users to manage tax compliance.

“Avalara and Zuora also benefit from each other’s services on the corporate level, so we’re especially pleased to welcome them now into our community of certified solution partners.”

For more than a decade, Avalara has pioneered innovations in tax compliance for businesses of all sizes. Today, Avalara integrates with hundreds of ERP systems, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, and mobile payment platforms.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and use, excise, communications, VAT, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara is headquartered in Seattle, WA with offices across the U.S. and London, England; Brussels, Belgium; and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com.

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora’s Relationship Business Management (RBM) solution helps enable businesses in any industry to launch or shift products to subscription, implement new pay-as-you-go pricing and packaging models, gain new insights into subscriber behavior, open new revenue streams, and disrupt market segments to gain competitive advantage.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices in Atlanta, Boston, London, Paris, Munich, Beijing, Sydney, Tokyo, Amsterdam, Vienna, Copenhagen and Stockholm. Zuora clients come from a wide range of industries, including media, travel services, consumer packaged goods, cloud services, and telecommunications. Clients include Financial Times, Schneider Electric, Box, Honeywell, NCR, RTL, lynda.com, The Guardian, YP.com, BlueJeans, Shutterfly, TripAdvisor, Vivint and Trulia.