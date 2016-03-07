7 Tips and 3 Jokes to Help Accountants Survive Busy Season
Busy Season. Mention of the words raises the blood pressure level of every public accountant and tax professional. The long hours, tight deadlines, and constant pressure can be grueling. You well know, it starts around mid-January and lasts through April 15th. Thank goodness it’s already March! It can be easy to lose your mind during this time.
To help survive your current busy season, we asked the accountants of some of Avalara’s customers how they make it through this tough time. These suggestions rose to the top:
- Set your expectations realistically: The long hours are going to happen. If you accept this going in, you’re going to be much better prepared mentally. Expect to work at least one weekend day, and then if you don’t, it’s an especially sweet reprieve.
- Work in exercise: A quick 30 minute workout is a great stress reliever and it also helps keep you fresh at the office. Before work at 5:45am or even after work. A weekend workout will add to your ability to handle stress.
- Post a joke or witticism in your employee lunchroom on a sheet of poster paper: Leave room for handwritten comments and see the shenanigans that transpire. Here are three suggestions: · It’s accrual world. · Where do homeless accountants live? In a tax shelter. · What does CPA stand for? Can’t Pass Again.
- Send a photo of the jokes your CPAs write on the poster to accountantprograms@avalara.com. We’ll share those that are clean enough.
- Have lunch with your team: It’s a great break from the office and you can talk about something other than work. You’ll build camaraderie and help everyone get through the season.
- Enjoy the little things: Relish bagel Friday, yogurt Tuesday, or be the one to make coffee or drink runs in the afternoon.
- Do things on the weekend: Always try to make it out with friends or family on Friday and Saturday nights. It’s another great way to de-stress and lift your spirits.
- Listen to music: Great music can make the day go faster.
Avalara admires and salutes the hard work of tax professionals everywhere!
