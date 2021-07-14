Avalara Certifies QuoteWerks Integration Built by Greystone Technology

Seattle, WA - March 15, 2016 - Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of tax compliance automation for business, today announced Greystone Technology, a technology services company specializing in managed IT Services and app development, has joined Avalara’s community of certified solution partners.

Greystone was certified for the integration it built between Avalara and QuoteWerks, a leading sales quoting and proposal solution. As a result, customers who use QuoteWerks can now benefit from Avalara, which automatically calculates sales tax for every invoice line item, in real-time. Avalara helps reduce the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and dozens of other international jurisdictions, giving customers more time to focus on driving their own business success. In addition, QuoteWerks customers can add Avalara’s tax return preparation, filing, and remittance services.

Greystone initially built the QuoteWerks integration for its own use and, after recognizing the benefits of Avalara’s Compliane Cloud™ platform, made it available to all QuoteWerks users. “Automating sales tax calculation and remit was an easy decision,” said Jesse Armstrong, CEO of Greystone Technology. “Our integration with Avalara help us keep up with our growth while broadening our loyal customer base. We’re now pleased to provide QuoteWerks customers with easy access to Avalara’s tax compliance solution, which helps reduce costs and increase audit preparedness, allowing users to focus on their core business.”

Pascal Van Dooren, Chief Revenue Officer at Avalara said, “Our partnership with Greystone allows Avalara to provide its comprehensive solutions to QuoteWerks customers in a fast, easy and cost effective way. In today’s electronic world it just doesn’t make sense to manually manage sales tax. We’re pleased to welcome Greystone into our community.”

For more than a decade, Avalara has pioneered innovations in tax compliance for businesses of all sizes. Today, Avalara integrates with hundreds of ERP systems, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, and mobile payment platforms.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and use, excise, communications, VAT other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s Compliance CloudTM platform is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 1,000 people at its headquarters in Seattle, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About Greystone Technology

Greystone Technology is a Colorado based technology services and application development company founded in 2001 with offices in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Greystone has over 60 passionate individuals focused on technology and making sure every customer experience is a happy one.