Menu Navigation in WordPress - How to Make it Great

WordPress has a really powerful menu builder in WordPress. This makes it easy to create powerful menu navigation in WordPress, and that is good for users who don’t have the time or patience to figure out where things are.

One of the popular themes in recent web design techniques is to have full page content, with long scroll. In addition, it is popular these days to have icons next to descriptions. I frequently find myself wanting desperately to click on those icons, only to be frustrated, when I realize it doesn’t take me anywhere. I will often find on those same sites that, it is in fact, difficult to locate any navigation on the page to browse and see who the company is, and learn what they do. This is terrible. I usually click away in search of their competition, who hopefully doesn’t conform to this policy of ignoring what makes a site easy to navigate.

Your job is to make it as easy to navigate as can be. Using the Menu Builder in Wordpress, you can structure the navigation on your site, in exactly the manner you like. Anything can become a menu item;

Posts

Pages

Categories

Custom Links

Then you can create sub-level navigation, by placing an item underneath another item, and dragging it to the right.

Some themes let you create what are called “Mega Menus.” These are large pop out menus. They can look really slick, but be careful not to over do it. One thing that drives me nuts on a website, is when it is difficult to click on the sub-menu navigation, because the pop out menu keeps disappearing. That is the kind of thing that makes me want to click away.

You might want to use an app like The Brain, or a mind map to layout the navigation for your site. This is a great opportunity to plan your site map, before you set it up.