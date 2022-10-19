New Sage Webinar Series: Preparing for Change (to Stay Out of Hot Water)

Everybody has accepted by now that change is unavoidable. But that still implies that change is like death and taxes — it should be postponed as long as possible and no change would be vastly preferable. But in a period of upheaval, such as the one we are living in, change is the norm. — Peter Drucker

Management Challenges for the 21st Century

Change is good when it contributes to growth, but it can be challenging for your business, especially when those changes affect your procedures and compliance. In this webinar series, we'll investigate the hidden issues you'll want to consider wherever you are in the change process, including those that will:

Impact how and where you need to collect and remit sales taxes

Create greater risk of non-compliance or audits

Trigger the need to outsource your sales tax compliance

Register once and you can attend one or more of these information-packed 30-minute webinars with live, expert Q&A:

Part I: Entering New Markets - Taking on new products, verticals or partnerships - May 5, 2016

A strong US economy means that companies are enjoying rapid growth and expansion. But sometimes adding new products, entering new markets or developing new partnerships can also mean unanticipated tax compliance challenges. In this session, we will review how companies can identify and overcome growth obstacles, in order to strengthen top-line performance and bottom-line profits.

Part II: Changing your go-to-market strategy by adding B2B, B2C, or online retail/ecommerce - May 10, 2016

Today, almost every company is pursuing "multi-channel" commerce - whether they are engaged in B2B or B2C sales. That's the good news. But sometimes expansion into multiple distribution channels can cause downstream changes in sales nexus and place added tax compliance burdens. In this session, learn how your innovative go-to-market strategies may produce unintended tax compliance consequences, and how your company can manage those consequences effectively with automation and smart planning.

Part III: Merging or acquiring another company - May 12, 2016

Is your company considering a merger or acquisition? Changes in corporate ownership can trigger a variety of different sales and use tax changes, and the rules and regulations for each state are often very different. In this session, learn from the experts how M&A may affect your commerce and tax compliance requirements, and how to address these changing obligations with automation.

Make sure your business is ready for change and all that comes along with it by attending one or more of these webinars.

