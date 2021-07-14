We recently sat down with Kenandy’s Chief Marketing Officer, Marie Jackson. Kenandy is a sponsor at our CRUSH 2016 conference . Here’s what we learned:

Q: What does Kenandy do?

Kenandy is an end-to-end cloud ERP solution built on the Salesforce App Cloud. We’ve redefined ERP by allowing companies to map their business processes and implement customized applications with agility and speed. With the automation of operational systems including global financials, procure-to-pay, planning and production, quote-to-cash and trade promotion management, our customers have the freedom to drive innovation and growth.

Q: What does it mean to be an end-to-end ERP solution?

Being an end-to-end ERP solution means Kenandy can manage the range traditional ERP systems have provided except in one cloud application instead of hundreds or thousands of unconnected modules and tables.

For those in finance, an end-to-end cloud ERP solution provides integration across the company with real-time visibility resulting in improved operational performance and faster decision making. We allow you to break down the walls between departments and automate core business processes.

Q: Why is it important to automate sales tax with your ERP system?

It goes hand in hand with our promise of being an end-to-end ERP solution. By automating your sales tax into your ERP, you don't have to be a sales tax expert in over 12,000 ever changing tax jurisdictions. Avalara does it for you, right inside Kenandy. The whole process – from the moment you get an estimate on your sales order, all the way through invoice creation – all of the tax calculations occur automatically. Automating sales tax with your ERP increases operational efficiency and lowers the risk of penalties from an audit.

Q: What are you most excited about, regarding CRUSH 2016?

We are excited to explore solutions to challenges in tax compliance with the smartest minds in the industry at CRUSH 2016. Spending time with really smart people in a city as fun and culturally rich as New Orleans is exciting to me.

Q: What’s your favorite music venue in New Orleans?

Preservation Hall. On any given night, you can experience the unique New Orleans musical legacy being passed down from generation to generation. I’d say it is the must-see music venue in New Orleans.

