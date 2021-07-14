Avalara Partner with Foxy.io to Automate Sales Tax Management

Built-in tax automation enables FoxyCart merchants to spend less time on compliance management and more time driving business success

SEATTLE, WA – May 31, 2016 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of tax compliance automation for business, today announced Foxy.io, a leading enterprise ecommerce platform, has joined Avalara’s community of certified solution partners. Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s software as a service (SaaS) offering for sales tax management directly into their own applications.

As a result of this partnership, FoxyCart users can now benefit from Avalara, which automatically calculates sales tax for every invoice line item, in the real-time “magic moment” of ecommerce. In addition, FoxyCart users can add Avalara’s tax return preparation, filing, and remittance services. Avalara helps reduce the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes and preparing tax returns for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and dozens of other international jurisdictions, giving customers more time to focus on driving their own business success.

“Foxy is a provider of powerful ecommerce functionality that allows our enterprise users to focus on their core business instead of reinventing the ecommerce wheel,” said Brett Florio, CEO, Foxy.io. “Taxes are complicated, and remain a growing drag on internal resources. Our partnership with Avalara will enable our users to easily manage and remain up-to-date on increasingly complex tax regulations, as an integrated part of our ecommerce platform.”

Pascal Van Dooren, Chief Revenue Officer at Avalara said, “We recognize the value Foxy.io brings to its users, and are pleased to augment their offerings with our comprehensive solutions. Avalara simplifies and automates the tax compliance process for FoxyCart users to increase efficiency and enable continued business success. We’re pleased to welcome Foxy.io into our community.”

For more than a decade, Avalara has pioneered innovations in tax compliance for businesses of all sizes. Today, Avalara integrates with hundreds of ERP systems, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, and mobile payment platforms.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and use, excise, communications, VAT, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara’s headquarters are in Seattle, WA and it has offices across the U.S. and London, England; Brussels, Belgium; and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com.

About Foxy.io

Foxy.io provides custom ecommerce to online merchants, enterprise, and platforms worldwide. Developers and merchants alike take advantage of Foxy’s powerful ecommerce feature set while providing their customers the safest, fastest checkout possible.