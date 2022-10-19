Avalara Wins QAD Solution Partner of the Year at Explore 2016

Partners recognized for achievements at QAD global customer conference

CHICAGO - May 5, 2016 - QAD Inc., a leading provider of enterprise software and services designed for global manufacturing companies, today announced the winners of its annual partner program awards at the QAD Explore 2016 customer conference in Chicago. The awards recognize partners in the QAD community for their achievements in contributing to the success of QAD customers.

Avalara, Inc., received the Solution Partner of the Year award. This award recognizes a partner that provides an exemplary complementary solution for QAD customers. Avalara provides tax compliance automation for businesses worldwide. The Avalara connector has been integrated into QAD Enterprise Applications for several years and with the release of Enterprise Applications 2016 it is now embedded, ensuring that QAD customers have the most up-to-date tax information to apply to each transaction.

Carter Lloyds, QAD’s Chief Marketing Officer, presented this year’s awards at QAD Explore 2016. “Our partners are extremely important to QAD customers’ success,” said Lloyds. “Each of them shares our commitment to helping QAD customers become Effective Enterprises. This commitment is reflected in the hard work, expertise and high level of service they provide. It is an honor to recognize them each year at Explore.”

