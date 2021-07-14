Avalara Augments Stripe Integrations to Include Stripe Connect and Stripe Relay

Celebrates 12-Month Milestone with Stripe

Seattle, WA – June 22, 2016 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of tax compliance automation for business, today announced it is expanding its integrations with Stripe, the leading payments infrastructure for the Internet.

In addition to Stripe Connect, which provides everything marketplaces and platforms need to get users paid, Avalara will also integrate with Stripe Relay, which enables customers to buy merchants’ products directly within other mobile apps.

Avalara’s mission is to be a part of every transaction in the world, in order to address tax compliance challenges faced by businesses of all sizes. To that end, the company is focused on connecting with leading applications for e-commerce, mobile commerce, ERP, POS/MPOS and accounting software. In addition to Stripe, Avalara has partnerships with more than 500 transaction software providers; more than 20,000 customers use Avalara to automate their transactional tax compliance.

“Companies that use Stripe expect to do business in real-time, which is why AvaTax enables automated sales tax calculation in the real-time, ‘magic moment’ of commerce,” said Avalara co-founder and CEO Scott McFarlane. “Twelve months into our partnership, we’re delighted to expand it and look forward to growing our mutual customer base with Stripe.”

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transactional taxes, including VAT, sales and use, excise, communications, and other tax types. We deliver comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Our Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities throughout the world.

Avalara offers more than 500 hundred pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. Each year, the company processes billions of indirect tax transactions for customers and users, files hundreds of thousands of tax compliance documents and tax returns, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara’s headquarters are in Seattle, WA and it has offices across the U.S. and in London and Brighton, UK; Brussels, Belgium; and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

