Avalara Receives 5-Star Rating in CPA Practice Advisor’s Annual Review of Sales & Use Tax Systems

Only sales and use tax system reviewed to earn perfect scores across all weighted categories

Seattle, WA – June 28, 2016 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of tax compliance automation for business, today announced that its flagship product AvaTax has received a 5-star rating from CPA Practice Advisor magazine in its 2016 Review of Sales & Use Tax Systems.

CPA Practice Advisor product reviewer Mary Girsch-Bock highlighted several outstanding strengths of AvaTax, cloud software that automates transactional tax calculations, reporting, returns and remittance:

Anytime/anywhere access via software-as-a-service

Product is affordably priced

Variety of products well suited for small to large businesses and accounting firms

Integration with over 500 ERP, Point of Sale, and e-Commerce systems

Avalara received the highest-possible rating for a sales and use tax automation product, and AvaTax was the only product among seven reviewed to be awarded a 5-star rating in each of the five weighted categories, as follows:

Basic System Functions, 5 Stars: “AvaTax, like all Avalara products, resides in the cloud, so tax rules and rates are always current. While initial product setup is usually handled by both users and Avalara support personnel, navigating the system is easy.”

Integration, 5 Stars: “AvaTax works behind the scenes using built-in address verification and geolocation capability to determine the correct sales calculations, based on specific criteria, such as product type sold, sales location and customer ship-to address. Any time a new address in entered into the system, it is automatically checked for both address accuracy and any spelling or other data entry errors.”

E-Commerce & Automation, 5 Stars: “For businesses looking to track resale and exemption certificates, Avalara offers Avalara Cert Capture, which offers easy management of all resale and exemption certificates. Cert Capture allows users to quickly access documents, while also tracking upcoming renewal dates, certificate expirations and any missing documents.”

Reporting Tools, 5 Stars: “Users can easily export data into Avalara Returns to process returns, with data from the liability worksheet populating the appropriate forms. Users can then e-file those completed forms where permitted or print and file online or by mail.”

Support, 5 Stars: “The Avalara Help Center offers quick access to user support options including Chat and Email support, as well as the option to create a support ticket. Support can also be accessed directly from any Avalara product as well.”

“We are truly honored and very pleased to receive this recognition from CPA Technology Advisor,” said Scott McFarlane, co-founder and CEO at Avalara. “Avalara has worked hard since our inception to offer the best possible technology to help businesses – from home-based start-ups to mid-sized companies to multinational enterprises – to easily, affordably, and confidently manage their transactional tax burdens. It’s gratifying that our cloud solutions are independently validated in CPA Practice Advisor’s annual product review.”

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transactional taxes, including VAT, sales and use, excise, communications, and other tax types. We deliver comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Our Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities throughout the world.

Avalara offers more than 500 hundred pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. Each year, the company processes billions of indirect tax transactions for customers and users, files hundreds of thousands of tax compliance documents and tax returns, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara’s headquarters are in Seattle, WA and it has offices across the U.S. and in London and Brighton, UK; Brussels, Belgium; and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

