Avalara TrustFile Wins Innovation Award for Helping Small Businesses Simplify Sales Tax Reporting & Filing

CPA Practice Advisor magazine recognizes TrustFile for providing an easy-to-use, robust, affordable reporting and filing solution for small ecommerce sellers

Los Angeles -- June 2, 2016 – Avalara, Inc. a leading provider of tax compliance automation for business, today announced that Avalara TrustFile, a newly released sales tax reporting and filing solution for online sellers, has won the CPA Practice Advisor Tax and Accounting Technology Innovation Award. The Innovation Awards were announced during the California Accounting & Business show held this week in Los Angeles.

Avalara designed TrustFile to make the overly complex sales tax process simple, easy to use, and affordable for even the smallest of small businesses. Once sales data is uploaded to TrustFile, sales tax returns are automatically created with the correct tax rates, and a due date for remittance is provided. On or before the due date, TrustFile customers print and mail the return or simply e-file it.

Avalara TrustFile was recognized for allowing smaller ecommerce merchants to stay in compliance by providing key features and functionality:

Import sales data from Amazon, eBay, Shopify, Square, Etsy, QuickBooks, PayPal, Xero, Woo Commerce, Squarespace, Weebly, Bigcommerce, Mozu, Volusion, FreshBooks, Lemonstand, Big Cartel, Highwire or any other ecommerce or accounting platform.

Process multiple returns in minutes from a single dashboard.

Fast and hassle-free filing in all states.

Always know when, where and how often to file sales tax returns.

Intuitive easy-to-use software built by Avalara’s sales tax experts.

Unlimited transactions for just $24 per month.

“The Innovation Awards are focused on shining a spotlight on technologies that are proving exceptionally useful for accounting firms, or for the clients they serve and advise,” said Isaac M. O’Bannon, managing editor of CPA Practice Advisor. “Avalara has long been an innovator in technologies for businesses, and TrustFile continues this trend, helping small businesses be more productive and profitable, streamlining their sales tax reporting and filing.”

“We’re truly pleased to take home this Innovation Award for Avalara TrustFile, and doing so in concert with our launch of this new product offering makes it that much more memorable,” said Marshal Kushniruk, EVP of Global Business Development at Avalara. “We are excited to offer a remarkably simple, powerful, and completely affordable sales tax reporting solution that’s accessible for the smallest of online sellers. For all the budding ecommerce businesses working hard to get a foothold in the market, Avalara TrustFile will alleviate a significant area of complexity and risk, and allow business owners to focus on business growth rather than compliance.”

The CPA Practice Advisor Innovation Award is the second recognition for Avalara TrustFile in the past two months. In May, Avalara TrustFile won a Stevie Award for New Product or Service of the Year in their Cloud Application/Service category.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and use, excise, communications, VAT and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate and easy to use. Avalara’s Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara’s headquarters are in Seattle, WA and it has offices across the U.S. and in London, England; Brussels, Belgium and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

