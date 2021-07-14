Comprehensive Solutions for Managing C-Store Fuel Excise Tax

Since 2001, Congress has enacted over 5,000 tax code changes — about 500 changes per year. This number does not include state and municipal tax code changes. While federal tax codes are centralized and easier to manage, state and local tax code requires monitoring multiple jurisdictions, each with their own processes and adjustments accordingly. Unsurprisingly, keeping up with local changes presents more challenges for convenience store (c-store) operations than federal ones. This and other pressures raises the question: "How can an organization efficiently keep abreast of all this change?" The answer is simple — with comprehensive tax solutions. According to an excise and sales management survey conducted by Aberdeen Group (March 2016), premier comprehensive solutions improve tax processes while also supporting improved elements in financial management (i.e., more accurate real-time cash information, collaborative enterprise-wide data sharing, etc.) via integration with back-office systems and platforms. Automated updates and alerts are also benefits of these solutions. Challenges Presented by Excise Tax Management

As mentioned, the frequent changes in tax codes are a major obstacle in excise tax management. This was the number one pressure identified by 44% of survey respondents, as shown below in Figure 1. Figure 1: Processing Taxes Can Be Taxing

There's tremendous pressure in preparing and filing taxes, which is compounded by the stress from operational costs. To reduce this, organizations with comprehensive solutions are 2.6x as likely to have excise tax filing and preparation incorporated into their platform (see Figure 2). By having this capability as part of the broader comprehensive solution, rather than a standalone, updates to tax codes are automatically applied. With sales data recorded and accounted for in comprehensive solutions, the preparation is expedited, and filings are of superior accuracy. Figure 2: Enjoy Comprehensive Solutions for All Excise Tax Management Functions