Avalara Celebrates “10 in 10” Milestone with Infor

10-year Partnership Now Includes Integrations with 10 Infor Applications

Seattle, WA – July 07, 2016 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for business, today announced three new connectors into Infor applications, bringing the total number of Avalara-Infor integrations to ten. These integrations coincide with the tenth anniversary of Avalara’s partnership with Infor, a leading provider of beautiful business applications specialized by industry and built for the cloud.

Avalara’s new integrations with Infor are: Infor LN, Infor M3, and Infor Distribution SX.e. These join existing integrations with Infor Distribution A+, Infor Distribution FACTS, Infor Lawson/S3, Infor LX, Infor SyteLine, Infor VISUAL and Infor XA. Together, these ten integrations enable Infor customers to automatically calculate sales tax for every invoice line item, in real-time, saving countless hours of manual sales tax calculations (and the potential for errors), with the confidence they’re leveraging up-to-date nexus, tax rates and rules.

“As a cloud first company, it is vital that Infor align with like-minded partners able to deliver superior SaaS compliance applications to best compliment and strengthen our enterprise solutions. That is why we are pleased to join Avalara in celebrating the ’10 in 10’ milestone, which demonstrates just how valuable this partnership is proving to be for the marketplace,” said Neil Wilson, vice president, Global Alliances, Infor. “We look forward to growing our collaborative relationship by delivering the best products to our mutual customers for years to come.”

“Avalara has provided a clear and supported integration with our Infor ERP system since 2010,” said Randy Morris, director, IT for Production Markets, Doe and Ingalls Brand at Thermo Fisher Scientific. Production Markets at Thermo Fisher Scientific helps Bio-pharmaceutical and Life Science customers by providing raw materials and supply chain services to make the world cleaner, healthier, and safer. “Our customers rely on us to help manage their supply chains, so it’s absolutely critical that we get their transactions right,” said Morris. “Avalara gives us confidence in our ability to be accurate and compliant from a tax perspective.”

Avalara’s mission is to be a part of every transaction in the world, in order to address tax compliance challenges faced by businesses of all sizes. To that end, the company is focused on connecting with leading applications for e-commerce, mobile commerce, ERP, POS/MPOS and accounting software. In addition to Infor, Avalara has partnerships with more than 500 transaction software providers; more than 20,000 customers use Avalara to automate their transactional tax compliance.

“Infor is a world-class partner so it’s an honor to mark our 10-year anniversary of collaboration,” said Avalara co-founder and CEO Scott McFarlane. “Our customers are doing business in real-time, which means they need fast, easy, accurate and affordable tax calculations occurring in the real-time ‘magic moment’ of commerce. Connecting seamlessly into Infor’s applications makes that task that much easier.”

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transactional taxes, including VAT, sales and use, excise, communications, and other tax types. We deliver comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Our Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities throughout the world.

Avalara offers more than 500 hundred pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. Each year, the company processes billions of indirect tax transactions for customers and users, files hundreds of thousands of tax compliance documents and tax returns, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara’s headquarters are in Seattle, WA and it has offices across the U.S. and in London and Brighton, UK; Brussels, Belgium; and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About Infor

Infor builds beautiful business applications with last mile functionality and scientific insights for select industries delivered as a cloud service. With 14,000 employees and customers in more than 200 countries and territories, Infor automates critical processes for industries including healthcare, manufacturing, fashion, wholesale distribution, hospitality, retail, and public sector. Infor software helps eliminate the need for costly customization through embedded deep industry domain expertise. Headquartered in New York City, Infor is also home to one of the largest creative agencies in Manhattan, Hook & Loop, focused on delivering a user experience that is fun and engaging. Infor deploys its cloud applications primarily on the Amazon Web Services cloud and open source platforms. To learn more about Infor, please visit www.infor.com.