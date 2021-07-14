Avalara Partners with Aria Systems to Automate Sales Tax Management

Built-in solution enables Aria’s customers to spend less time managing tax compliance and more time driving business success

Seattle, WA and San Francisco, CA – July 28, 2016 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of tax compliance automation for business, and Aria Systems, which helps enterprises grow subscription and usage-based revenue, today announced that Aria has joined Avalara’s community of certified solution partners. Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s software as a service (SaaS) offering for sales tax management directly into their own applications.

As a result of this partnership, Aria clients can now benefit from Avalara, which automatically calculates applicable taxes, fees, and surcharges for every billing line item, in real-time. Avalara helps reduce the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and dozens of other international jurisdictions, giving users more time to focus on driving their own business success.

“Businesses in every corner of the country use our service commerce platform, and that means we have to figure out how to charge, report, and file sales tax in thousands of localities that all have different tax laws—it’s a logistical nightmare,” said Rosemary Biagioni, Vice President and Controller for Booker, an all-in-one local service commerce platform that leverages the joint Avalara-Aria solution. “Avalara’s AvaTax solution takes a huge burden off of us. The tax rules and records are always up to date and Avalara does the filing, so we know we’ve paid the right taxes to the right agencies at the right time.”

“Aria is focused on increasing the speed and agility of our client’s businesses at scale,” said Tom Dibble, President & CEO at Aria. “Our integration with Avalara allows Aria clients to better manage their business by automating and easily managing increasingly intricate tax regulations.”

Pascal Van Dooren, chief revenue officer at Avalara said, “This partnership allows Avalara to provide its comprehensive solutions to Aria customers in a fast, easy and cost effective way. In today’s digital world it just doesn’t make sense to manually manage sales tax.”

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transactional taxes, including VAT, sales and use, excise, communications, and other tax types. We deliver comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities throughout the world.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce, and other business applications. Each year, the company processes billions of tax transactions for customers and users, files hundreds of thousands of tax compliance documents and tax returns, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara’s headquarters are in Seattle, WA and it has offices across the U.S. and in Brighton and London, England; Brussels, Belgium; and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About Aria Systems

Aria Systems’ cloud billing and monetization platform is the consensus analyst choice, top ranked by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises like Adobe, Philips, and Zipcar depend on Aria to accelerate time to market and increase flexibility, enabling them to maximize customer value and grow recurring revenue through subscription and usage-based offerings. For more information, visit: www.ariasystems.com

Aria Systems and the Aria logo are trademarks of Aria Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

