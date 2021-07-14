Avalara Wins Xero Emerging App Partner of the Year Award

Sales tax automation provider recognized for delivering high levels of customer satisfaction and commercial success within Xero ecosystem

San Francisco, August 17, 2016– Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced it has won the Xero Emerging App Partner of the Year Award at the annual Xerocon user event in San Francisco. The Xero Awards celebrate the work of App and Accounting Partners who aim high and went above and beyond in the past year.

Xero’s integration with Avalara in 2015 gave Xero customers access to real-time sales tax rates, in addition to auto-preparing sales tax returns in as little as five minutes using Avalara TrustFile.

With thousands of taxing jurisdictions across the U.S and growing complexity related to sales tax rates and rules, Xero and Avalara give small businesses the tools they need to simplify sales tax, including the ability to easily report and remit tax due. Small businesses love Xero and Avalara because they get all the features they need without the confusing clutter.

Comments on the News

“It’s an honor for Avalara to be recognized by Xero alongside so many companies and individuals making contributions to the success of small businesses,” said Marshal Kushniruk, EVP Global Business Development at Avalara. “Xero customers and cloud accountants can rely on Avalara to handle the most tedious and complex aspects of dealing with their sales tax burden. As their businesses grows, we’ll be there to meet their expanding needs and compliance hurdles.”

“We are excited to have this opportunity to recognize Avalara with the Emerging App Partner of the Year Award,” said Steven Larsen, Head of U.S. Strategic Partnerships, Xero. “There are more than 700,000 customers worldwide who can attest to how Xero makes doing business easier for small businesses as well as their trusted advisors. That success would not be possible without the more than 500 App Partners in our Marketplace that make our ecosystem stronger and easier to use than ever before.”

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transactional taxes, including VAT, sales and use, excise, communications, and other tax types. We deliver comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Our Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities throughout the world.

Avalara offers more than 500 hundred pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. Each year, the company processes billions of indirect tax transactions for customers and users, files hundreds of thousands of tax compliance documents and tax returns, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara’s headquarters are in Seattle, WA and it has offices across the U.S. and in London and Brighton, UK; Brussels, Belgium; and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About Xero Awards

The 2016 Xero Awards celebrate the success of our high achieving App and Accounting Partners. The awards are based on performance in the 2015 calendar year (January - December). The award categories include Accounting Partner of the Year, Bookkeeping Partner of the Year, Emerging Partner of the Year, 100% Xero Award, Add-on Partner of the Year, Emerging Add-on Partner of the Year, Industry Specific App of the Year and Xero MVP.

About Xero

Xero is beautiful, easy-to-use online accounting software for small businesses and their advisors. The company has 700,000 paying customers in more than 180 countries. Xero seamlessly integrates with more than 500 third-party tools, and was ranked No. 1 by Forbes as the World's Most Innovative Growth Company in 2014 and 2015.