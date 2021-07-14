Avalara First to Offer SaaS Subscription Tax Compliance Solution on AWS Marketplace

Compliance CloudTM Platform Now Available to AWS Customers

Seattle, WA – November 16, 2016 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced it is listing its solution on AWS Marketplace, joining a strong and growing community of companies that offer a wide range of products and services running on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud.

“Tax compliance is vital to commerce, and we are pleased that Avalara is giving customers a simple way to start automating related processes by listing their solution on AWS Marketplace,” said Dave McCann, Vice President, AWS Marketplace and Catalog Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Our customers rely on AWS Marketplace to easily find and deploy flexible products such as Avalara’s cloud-based tax compliance software, which integrates with more than 500 transactional software solutions.”

“Hardware World is a 100% online business. Excellent customer service and big savings are core to our value prop,” said Sandra Graham, director of operations at Hardware World. “We are pleased to leverage Avalara on AWS Marketplace, because we believe it’ll help us save money on our IT infrastructure, and then pass along those savings to customers in the form of more competitive pricing.”

“In today’s electronic world, commerce happens in real-time, so businesses need to generate accurate invoices, including sales and other forms of transactional tax such as VAT, in real-time,” said Marshal Kushniruk, executive vice president of global business development at Avalara. “We’re pleased to make Avalara available with SaaS Subscriptions on AWS Marketplace as a way to expand our reach and availability to businesses such as Hardware World that leverage the AWS Cloud.”

Business customers rely on Avalara to automatically calculate applicable taxes, fees, and surcharges for every invoice billing line item, in real-time. Avalara helps reduce the tedious work and complexity of calculating transactional taxes for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and dozens of other international jurisdictions, giving users more time to focus on driving their own business success. In addition, Avalara’s solutions include transactional tax return preparation, filing, and remittance services.

For more than a decade, Avalara has pioneered SaaS innovations in tax compliance for businesses of all sizes. Today, Avalara integrates with hundreds of ERP systems, billing platforms, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, and mobile payment platforms. Avalara can now be found in the AWS Marketplace here.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transactional taxes, including VAT, sales and use, excise, communications, and other tax types. We deliver comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities throughout the world.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. Each year, the company processes billions of tax transactions for customers and users, files hundreds of thousands of tax compliance documents and tax returns, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara’s headquarters are in Seattle, WA and it has offices across the U.S. and in Brighton and London, England; Brussels, Belgium; and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com